A power company chairman wants sensors in Chile’s grid and a new way to pay for it, while the government says it will move gradually, with evidence.

File photo, 2023. A power substation in the Las Condes district of Santiago, Chile. Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Energy: Chile

Marcelo Castillo, chairman of Enel Chile, a Chilean power company, argued at a Senate seminar on Monday that Chile’s power grid needs sensors and a new way of paying its owners. The seminar was held by the Senate’s Mining and Energy Committee.

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The government has set out a different course, with voluntary pilot projects for online metering and a grid reform bill due early in 2027. The dispute matters to US investors because Enel Chile has American depositary shares, which represent its stock, listed in New York under the ticker ENIC.

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Key Facts Who. Marcelo Castillo, chairman of Enel Chile; Energy Minister Ximena Rincón leads the government’s reform.

What. Castillo asked for a European-style grid pay model and sensors; the ministry prefers voluntary online-metering pilots.

Where and when. Senate seminar on Monday 23 November 2026; reform bill planned for early 2027.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A power company chairman wants sensors in Chile’s grid and a new way to pay for it, while the government says it will move gradually, with evidence.

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The seminar, called Resilience of Chile’s Energy Infrastructure, was chaired by Senator Yasna Provoste, who leads the Senate’s Mining and Energy Committee. Castillo spoke on its second panel, and Arturo Le Blanc, general manager of Transelec, the national transmission-line company, spoke on the first.

That first panel looked at the lessons of the nationwide blackout of 25 February 2025, known in Chile as the 25F. The outage cut power to about 98% of the population.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The SEC, the national electricity and fuels regulator, fined four parties on 20 February 2026: Interchile and Alfa Transmisora, two transmission-line companies, as well as Transelec and the board of the Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional, the grid operator. The Coordinador said in its final report of March 2025 that Interchile had made an unauthorised intervention on a protection system.

Its president, Juan Carlos Olmedo, called that “el hecho cero” (the zero fact). Le Blanc told the panel that recovery from such events takes, apparently, “entre las 13 y las 18 horas” (between 13 and 18 hours), a general range and not the length of the 2025 outage.

Castillo Wants Sensors and a New Pay Model

Castillo described the shift in distribution, the last stage that brings power to customers, as a “cambio de curva tecnológica” (change in the technology curve). His central point was a question: “Si uno no tiene sensor, ¿cómo va a poder saber qué pasa en su red?”

(If you have no sensor, how can you know what is happening in your network?)He proposed a model like those of Italy and Spain, known as RAB, for regulated asset base.

Under it, a company earns a return on the real assets it owns, not on a hypothetical “model company” as Chile does today. Castillo said the model should carry an incentive for resilience, which he put at 13%.

Le Blanc, for his part, said he understood that Transelec is the only company in South America with a third backup layer for its system.

National Congress building, Valparaíso, Chile. Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Ministry Prefers a Slower Path

Energy Minister Ximena Rincón said in September 2026 “Nosotros no hablamos de medidores” (we do not talk about meters), and her ministry speaks of online monitoring instead. Last week the ministry proposed voluntary pilot plans for online metering “con participación voluntaria e informada de los usuarios” (with voluntary and informed participation of users).

Rincón said: “queremos avanzar de manera gradual, con evidencia y resguardando los derechos de las personas” (we want to move gradually, with evidence, protecting people’s rights). The ministry says it will send its distribution reform bill to Congress in the first quarter of 2027 and accepts proposals until December 2026.

The consequence is a question of who pays. Under the RAB model Castillo described, a grid owner’s return rests on the assets it really owns, so a resilience premium would add directly to that return.

Household electricity bills fall 4.4% on average nationally in the first half of 2027, the Energy Ministry announced on 17 November 2026, though they rise in three southern regions: Los Ríos, Los Lagos and Magallanes. Any resilience premium would arrive on top of that mixed picture.

For holders of ENIC, the company reported third-quarter net income of US$118 million and nine-month net income of about US$390 million on 28 October 2026. How a new pay model would change those figures depends on a bill the ministry has yet to send to Congress.

Senators now have both positions on the record, the chairman’s sensors and pay model and the ministry’s gradual pilots. The next dated step is the bill itself, due in early 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Enel Chile’s chairman ask for?

Marcelo Castillo asked for sensors in the grid and a regulated asset base model that rewards resilience. He said the model should carry a resilience incentive of 13%.

What does the government want instead?

The Energy Ministry prefers gradual, voluntary pilots for online metering, backed by evidence. It plans to send a grid reform bill to Congress early next year.

Why does this matter to investors in New York?

Enel Chile’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange as American depositary shares. The rules that decide how grid owners are paid will shape its future returns.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error