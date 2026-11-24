A winemaker known for its bottles is putting its research behind a grape-flour snack bar, with a health claim on one side and open questions about sales on the other.

Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Business: Chile

Viña Concha y Toro, the Chilean winemaker, has launched a snack bar made from grape flour. The company announced the product, called Nuva Oxi, on Monday 23 November 2026.

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The bar began as a pitch from Ana Barra, a food entrepreneur from Peumo, a town in Chile’s O’Higgins region. The company says early results from a university study link eating it daily to better cholesterol readings, but it has not published the data.

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Key Facts What. Concha y Toro, a Chilean winemaker, launches Nuva Oxi, a grape-flour snack bar, with Ana Barra.

Evidence. Company cites preliminary cholesterol results from a Chilean university; the announcement gives no sample size.

Not announced. Price, sale date and stores, though the Nuva Oxi website links to an online shop.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A winemaker known for its bottles is putting its research behind a grape-flour snack bar, with a health claim on one side and open questions about sales on the other.

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Barra was already selling bars under the Nuva Oxi name when she presented at the Food & Service trade fair, a food-industry show in Santiago, on 2 October 2025, where she showed natural bars made from grape pomace, the skins, seeds and pulp left after pressing. “I saw the challenge, because I live in a vineyard area,” she told a Chilean news site at the fair (in translation), explaining that she turned those leftovers into bars in her own kitchen workshop.

At the time the bars were sold on her own website, on an online marketplace and on Descorcha, Concha y Toro’s web shop, and the winery supplied the pomace. A year later the company has put its own name and research behind the idea.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

“I grew up surrounded by vines and grapes, and I always knew the grape had excellent properties,” Barra said in the company statement (in translation). “So I set out to make a nutritious, functional food from that raw material.”

The company’s Centro de Investigación e Innovación, its in-house research centre, has studied grape polyphenols, antioxidant compounds found in the fruit, for years. Its director, Álvaro González, said in the statement that skins and seeds hold much of them, and that this “opens very interesting opportunities to develop new food and wellness applications” (in translation).

Chief executive Eduardo Guilisasti framed the bar as a first step, saying in the statement (in translation): “Nuva Oxi is the first result of a long-term vision around the potential of grape antioxidants.” The company gave no sales target or investment figure with that vision.

File photo: oak barrels in a Concha y Toro cellar in Chile.

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The health claim rests on a clinical study by the Universidad Católica del Maule, a university in Chile’s Maule wine region. The company says preliminary results show that eight weeks of daily consumption raised antioxidant capacity, lowered total and LDL cholesterol (the “bad” kind) and raised HDL (the “good” kind).

The announcement does not say how many volunteers took part or whether a control group, people who did not eat the bar, was used. The announcement points to no published paper, so the result is the company’s own account of unfinished work.

Concha y Toro also says Nuva Oxi carries none of the warning labels that Chile’s health ministry requires on packaged foods high in certain nutrients. It adds that the bar uses only natural ingredients.

Wine consumption is falling, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), the Dijon-based body that tracks the sector. It estimated on 12 May 2026 that world consumption fell 2.7% in 2025 to 208 million hectolitres (a hectolitre is 100 litres).

The OIV blamed shifts in mature markets, changing habits and pressure on household budgets. Portugal, Brazil and Japan were among the markets that grew.

Concha y Toro has not said what it expects Nuva Oxi to earn. The announcement also does not say whether the flour bar replaces Barra’s earlier pomace bars.

The announcement gave no price, sale date or stores, although the Nuva Oxi website already links to an online shop that lists the bars in three flavours, berries, cocoa and peanut. Until the company says more, readers have only its own account of what the bar does.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Nuva Oxi proven to lower cholesterol?

Not yet. The company cites preliminary results only, and it has not released the data or the study design.

Where can I buy Nuva Oxi?

The announcement did not say, but the Nuva Oxi website already links to an online shop that lists the bars.

What is grape flour?

The company describes the bar as made with flour from grapes. Barra’s earlier bars used pomace, the skins, seeds and pulp left after pressing.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error