Colombia Insurers Pay US$432M for Quake
Colombian insurers have paid about a fifth of their own estimate for the August earthquake, and the financial regulator wants the rest recognised and paid faster.
Business: Colombia
Colombian insurers have paid 1.43 trillion pesos (about US$432 million at about 3,310 pesos per dollar, the official TRM rate of 18 November) on claims from the earthquake of Monday 10 August 2026. Fasecolda, the Federación de Aseguradores Colombianos, the association of Colombian insurers, reports the figure in its balance with a cutoff of Friday 6 November.
That is about a fifth of the insurers’ reserves of 7.4 trillion pesos (about US$2.24 billion). Reserves are the insurers’ own estimate of what they will have to pay, not payments made.
Key Facts
- Who. Fasecolda, Colombia’s insurers’ association, and the Superintendencia Financiera, the financial regulator.
- What. Insurers paid 1.43 trillion pesos (US$432 million) on earthquake claims, 13.5% more than the previous balance.
- Where/When. 103,833 claims from 524 municipalities; earthquake Monday 10 August 2026; cutoff Friday 6 November.
- Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 24 November 2026, 18:38 GMT.
Colombian insurers have paid about a fifth of their own estimate for the August earthquake, and the financial regulator wants the rest recognised and paid faster.
Insurers have been notified of 103,833 claims, and 64,109 of them, about 62%, are housing claims. They come from 524 municipalities in 31 departments, as Colombia’s regions are called.
Housing payouts so far come to 294 billion pesos (about US$89 million). Colombian usage writes totals such as 1.43 trillion as “1,43 billones”, and a billón is a trillion, 10^12.
The balance added 170 billion pesos (about US$51 million), 13.5% more than the previous one, which stood at 1.26 trillion pesos (about US$381 million) at the 30 October cutoff. Reserves rose 3.7% in the same balance, so the estimated bill is still growing.
Businesses and industry account for 561 billion pesos (about US$169 million) of the payouts, and apartment-building owners’ associations for 327.4 billion pesos (about US$99 million). Life and personal insurance is small by comparison, with 309 claims and 4.56 billion pesos paid (about US$1.4 million).
The balance counted 910 more claims than the previous one. That is a rise of less than 1% on the total of 103,833.
Gustavo Morales, executive president of Fasecolda, told policyholders to stay in touch with their insurer or intermediary, because every case is different. He added: “Making a claim is free and you do not need to hire intermediaries.”
The Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, has asked insurers to speed up recognition and payment of claims. It cites its Circular Externa 007 of Wednesday 26 August 2026, a rule for insurers issued after the national disaster declaration.
The regulator has asked insurers weekly for claim counts, reserves and payments since Tuesday 11 August. Its instruction does not mean every loss is paid automatically.
How and when the remaining reserves will be paid out has not been said. The number of rejected claims has not been published.
Fasecolda publishes these balances regularly, and the next one will show whether payments keep pace with the rise in reserves. We could not open Fasecolda’s own report, so every figure here is as Fasecolda published it.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much have Colombian insurers paid for the earthquake?
They have paid about a fifth of what they expect the claims to cost. Most of the money is still to come.
What should policyholders do about their claim?
Fasecolda’s president says to stay in touch with the insurer or intermediary, because every case is different. He adds that making a claim is free.
Sources
Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Fasecolda, balance with cutoff 6 November 2026 · Fasecolda
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