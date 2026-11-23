Alves’s first request was rejected as premature on 20 November. This time he is challenging the final result the commission proclaimed on 21 November.

File photo. A street corner in Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, on the island of Santiago. Photo: Garbsen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Africa: Cabo Verde · Brief

A losing candidate in Cabo Verde’s presidential election has asked the country’s constitutional court to annul the vote. Gilson João dos Santos Alves, who finished third with 1.40% of the valid votes, is reported to have lodged the appeal at the Tribunal Constitucional on Saturday 21 November 2026.

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The National Elections Commission (CNE), the state body that runs the count, proclaimed President José Maria Neves the winner on 21 November with 63.96% of the valid votes. As of 23 November the court has published no decision on the new appeal.

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Key Facts Who. Gilson Alves, a minor candidate with 1.40% of the vote, asks the court to annul the election.

What. He alleges manipulation and possible fraud and wants a recount and a new vote.

Result. The commission proclaimed President José Maria Neves the winner with 63.96% on 21 November.

Next. No court date is public; his earlier request was rejected as premature on 20 November.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:20 GMT.

Alves’s first request was rejected as premature on 20 November. This time he is challenging the final result the commission proclaimed on 21 November.

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Alves is quoted as writing of “suspeitas de manipulação e eventual fraude eleitoral” (suspicions of manipulation and possible electoral fraud). He also cites “ilegalidades e interferências institucionais que terão condicionado o processo eleitoral” (illegalities and institutional interference that allegedly conditioned the electoral process).

He says a criminal inquiry into him, announced by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) on 4 November, eleven days before the vote, broke the state’s neutrality and intimidated voters. He also points to abstention of 68.33% and says the 1,805 votes he officially received do not match the mobilisation he reports.

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The commission’s final count, proclaimed on 21 November, gave Neves 82,621 of 129,181 valid votes, or 63.96%. Joana Rosa, who finished second, took 40,568 votes, or 31.40%, a gap of 42,053 votes, more than 23 times Alves’s 1,805.

File photo of the Palácio da Cultura in Praia, the capital, 2008. (Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The court dealt with Alves’s earlier request in ruling 110/2026 of 20 November. It called that request “manifestamente prematura” (manifestly premature) because article 400 of the Electoral Code says appeals on results are due the day after the public notices of the count are posted.

The new filing follows the commission’s proclamation of 21 November, which had not been published when he first filed. The court has not yet examined the merits.

We found no published court decision or date as of 23 November. We found no public reply from the commission or Neves’s camp as of that date.

We covered the 20 November ruling and Neves’s re-election earlier. The turnout story is in our report on record abstention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the appeal change the result?

That is for the court to decide, and it has not yet examined the claims. The commission has already proclaimed Neves the winner.

What is the Tribunal Constitucional?

It is Cabo Verde’s constitutional court. It also rules on electoral disputes, as it did on 20 November.

Sources: National Elections Commission (CNE) of Cabo Verde, proclamation of 21 November 2026 (https://cne.cv/sala_de_imprensa_/cne-proclama-jose-maria-neves-presidente-da-republica-eleito-com-6396-dos-votos/); Tribunal Constitucional, ruling 110/2026 of 20 November 2026, as published by the CNE (https://cne.cv/sala_de_imprensa_/presidenciais-2026-tribunal-constitucional-rejeita-contestacao-dos-resultados-eleitorais-apresentada-por-gilson-alves/); Alves’s appeal to the Tribunal Constitucional, 21 November 2026, as reported in the Cabo Verdean press; Electoral Code of Cabo Verde, article 400.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error