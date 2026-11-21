The court said the request came before the national count was finished. The CNE itself says provisional results do not replace the legal steps.

File photo. The Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo in Praia, the capital, 2008. Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Africa: Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde’s constitutional court on Friday 20 November 2026 threw out a challenge to the presidential vote, ruling that the candidate who filed it had come too early. The ten-island Atlantic republic’s National Elections Commission (CNE) was due to proclaim President José Maria Neves, in office since 2021, the winner on Saturday 21 November.

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The ruling does not decide who won, because only the CNE’s proclamation makes a result official. Any later appeal depends on the official tally being posted.

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Key Facts What. The constitutional court rejected an early bid by candidate Gilson Alves to halt the proclamation.

Result. Neves won the first round with about 64% of the votes, on provisional figures.

Next. The CNE, the election commission, was due to proclaim the winner on 21 November.

As of. 21 November 2026, 11:45 GMT.

The court said the request came before the national count was finished. The CNE itself says provisional results do not replace the legal steps.

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Cabo Verde held its presidential vote on Sunday 15 November 2026. The CNE, the state body that runs the count, began the district and national counts the next day.

On 16 November the CNE said that provisional results “do not dispense with” the legal steps needed for definitive results. It added that six candidates had been admitted to the race by the Tribunal Constitucional, the country’s constitutional court.

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One of them, Gilson João dos Santos Alves, asked the court to suspend the definitive proclamation of the winner. He also asked it to preserve the electoral documents, order a manual recount and, if needed, annul the election.

In ruling no. 110/2026, approved in plenary session on 20 November, the court rejected the request at the outset, without examining its merits. It called the request “manifestamente prematura”, meaning manifestly premature, and declined the interim measures as unnecessary.

The reason was timing, because Alves filed before the general count, the CNE’s national tally, was concluded and published. Under article 400 of Cabo Verde’s Electoral Code, appeals against results must be lodged the day after the public notices of the partial and general counts are posted.

File photo. The Paúl valley on Santo Antão, one of Cabo Verde’s ten islands, 27 November 2021. Photo: CaptainDarwin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The court did not order a recount or suspend the proclamation. The ruling concerns only that one request, and article 400 still sets the appeal deadline for the figures themselves.

Proclamation is the CNE’s formal announcement of the winner. Until then, the CNE describes the numbers on its results portal as provisional.

On the CNE’s provisional figures, Neves, a former prime minister, took about 64% of the votes. Joana Rosa, a former justice minister backed by the opposition Movement for Democracy (MpD), took about 31%, and four other candidates shared the remainder.

In 2021 the CNE proclaimed Neves the winner with about 52% in the first round, so his share is now roughly 12 points higher. Abstention was about 68% of registered voters on the provisional count.

An orderly, legally tested count matters to investors and to Cabo Verdeans living in the United States. The CNE counted 14,168 registered voters there, the second-largest foreign electorate after Portugal, among 419,448 registered voters in total on 12 November.

The CNE announced on 20 November that it would proclaim the winner at a press conference at its headquarters on Saturday 21 November at 10:00 Praia time, one hour behind GMT. As of 11:45 GMT that day, its press page and results page carried no proclamation notice or final table.

The CNE said its general count ended on Friday afternoon, so the day-after deadline for an appeal runs from the posting of the notices. The CNE pages give no swearing-in date for Neves’s second term.

Related coverage: Cabo Verde’s record abstention, Neves’s re-election and more from Cabo Verde.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the court say the election was valid?

No. It only held that Alves’s request was premature and did not examine the merits.

Can the result still be challenged?

Article 400 of the Electoral Code allows appeals against results, due the day after the count notices are posted. The court ruled only on Alves’s early request.

Sources: Tribunal Constitucional of Cabo Verde, Acórdão (ruling) no. 110/2026 (case no. 8/2026), 20 November 2026; National Elections Commission (CNE) press page of 20 November 2026 (https://cne.cv/sala_de_imprensa_/presidenciais-2026-tribunal-constitucional-rejeita-contestacao-dos-resultados-eleitorais-apresentada-por-gilson-alves/), statements and provisional results portal of 16 and 20 November 2026, and registered-voter statistics of 12 November 2026; Electoral Code of Cabo Verde, article 400.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error