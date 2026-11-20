The vote settled who is president but not why a record share of Cabo Verdeans stayed away. Both leading candidates say the question needs examining.

Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Africa: Cabo Verde

More than two in three registered voters in Cabo Verde stayed home on Sunday 15 November 2026, the highest abstention in a presidential election since multiparty voting began in 1991. The provisional count put it at about 68%, with 99% of polling stations reported, against 64.5% in 2016.

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President José Maria Neves still won re-election in the first round with about 64% of the vote, so the empty polling booths do not change who governs. They raise a harder question for the ten-island Atlantic nation, which is often praised for stable democracy: why so many people no longer vote.

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Key Facts What. Abstention reached about 68% in the 15 November presidential vote, a record for presidential elections.

Who. There were 419,448 registered voters, 76,383 of them abroad, including 14,168 in the United States.

Result. President José Maria Neves won outright with about 64%, ahead of opposition-backed Joana Rosa.

Next. The electoral commission planned a final-results press conference on 20 November at 6 p.m. in Praia, the capital.

As of. 20 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

The vote settled who is president but not why a record share of Cabo Verdeans stayed away. Both leading candidates say the question needs examining.

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Presidential turnout has fallen over time. Abstention was 38.6% in the first free presidential vote in 1991, 64.5% in 2016, and now about 68% (68.3% in the official portal’s count at 99% of polling stations on 16 November).

Neves, backed by the governing African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV), took 80,875 votes against 39,950 for Joana Rosa, a former justice minister backed by the opposition Movement for Democracy (MpD). Four other candidates each took between 0.9% and 1.4%.

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Neves reacted by calling for an “in-depth study” of why voters stay away, for easier voting, including electronic voting, and for updated electoral rolls. Rosa called the abstention a “black spot” for Cabo Verdean democracy that must be assessed.

Humberto Cardoso, a Cabo Verdean commentator, wrote in a column in the 18 November print edition of a Cabo Verdean newspaper, posted online on 20 November, that the record is a protest over missing reforms, not a sign that democracy is failing. In his reading, voters of the PAICV rarely stay home unless the party is badly divided, while MpD voters, frustrated that gains have not matched hopes, abstain without switching sides.

File photo. Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, undated. Photo: David Trainer, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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He warned that the worst outcome would be a consensus between the two big parties to manage the country without change. Parties would win elections, he wrote, but the reforms that could open more opportunities for poorer Cabo Verdeans would not come.

Another explanation is technical. The same commentator notes that reactions to high abstention often point to electoral rolls that still list the dead and miss people who have moved between islands or emigrated, which would inflate the share of non-voters.

Both explanations can hold at once, since a cleaner roll would lower the percentage but would not answer the protest argument. Cardoso notes that earlier peaks in abstention also brought calls for studies that were never carried out.

The diaspora adds weight to the question. The electoral commission counted 14,168 registered voters in the United States, the second-largest foreign electorate after Portugal, where a sizeable Cabo Verdean community lives.

The electoral commission’s general count of the 15 November vote was due to finish on 20 November, with a press conference at 6 p.m. Praia time. Until it publishes the final tables, the abstention rate and vote shares remain provisional, and the date of Neves’s swearing-in for a second term has not been confirmed.

Related coverage: Cabo Verde re-elects President Neves and Cabo Verde’s inflation in October. More from Cabo Verde.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the record abstention change the election result?

No. Neves won more than half of the votes cast, which was enough to win in the first round, though the final results are still to be confirmed.

Why do so many Cabo Verdeans not vote?

There is no official study yet. Explanations on offer include outdated electoral rolls, people living on other islands or abroad, and frustration with the lack of reforms.

Sources: Cabo Verde National Elections Commission (CNE), electoral statistics of 12 November 2026 and provisional results portal, 15 and 16 November 2026; statements of President José Maria Neves and candidate Joana Rosa, 16 November 2026; column by Humberto Cardoso, published 18 November (print) and 20 November 2026 (online).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error