A government with a firm majority and a fast-growing economy now faces an opposition and a watchdog that read the same budget in very different ways.

File photo. Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, undated. Photo: David Trainer, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Cabo Verde

The main opposition party in Cabo Verde (also spelled Cape Verde) called the government’s 2027 budget “unrealistic” on 20 November 2026 and said it does not back the plan as presented. The Movimento para a Democracia (MpD), the centre-right party that ran the Atlantic island state from 2016 to 2026, says the proposal favours running costs and cuts public investment.

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Celso Ribeiro, vice-president of the MpD’s parliamentary group, spoke after a meeting of the party’s national political commission. The governing party holds an absolute majority, so it can pass the budget without MpD votes.

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Key Facts Who. Cabo Verde’s opposition MpD versus the government of Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho.

What. The government’s 2027 budget proposal totals 101.7 billion escudos (about US$1.0 billion).

Next. Parliament has not scheduled the debate, and the governing majority can pass the budget alone.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT.

A government with a firm majority and a fast-growing economy now faces an opposition and a watchdog that read the same budget in very different ways.

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The dispute follows an election that ended ten years of MpD government. The centre-left PAICV (African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde) won the 17 May 2026 parliamentary vote with 37 of 72 seats, against 33 for the MpD and 2 for the small UCID party, and Francisco Carvalho became prime minister.

In July, parliament backed the new government in a confidence vote with the PAICV’s 37 votes, and the government delivered its 2027 proposal to the National Assembly in early October. Clóvis Silva, the government minister who delivered the proposal, called the 101.7 billion escudo plan (converted at about 100.5 escudos per dollar) “cautious” and said it aims at “transformation”.

Silva named free health care and, from January 2027, inter-island fares capped at 500 escudos (about US$5) by boat and 5,000 escudos (about US$50) by plane. The Conselho das Finanças Públicas (CFP), the public-finance watchdog, said on 10 November that it cannot fully know what the social fares will cost.

The economy gives the government room to spend. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said at the end of its mission on 6 November that real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.6% in the first half of 2026 and that average inflation was 1.5% through September.

That IMF mission, led by mission chief Martin Schindler from 28 October to 6 November, welcomed the 2027 target of a primary surplus of 0.9% of GDP, meaning revenue above spending before interest. It also flagged risks in non-tax revenue projections, rising current spending and new broad-based subsidies, a view we set against the government’s growth plan in an earlier report.

The Opposition Says the Budget Hides Its Choices

Ribeiro said on 20 November, in the party’s words translated from Portuguese, that the budget “hides the choices”. He said it favours running costs and cuts public investment, and does not address families’ difficulties.

By the party’s own count, personnel costs rise about 40%, from 26 billion escudos in 2025 (about US$259 million) to 36.7 billion in 2027 (about US$365 million). It says public investment falls 31%, from 14 billion escudos (about US$139 million) to 9.4 billion (about US$94 million), and agriculture funds fall 29%.

The party also says the budget contains no minimum-wage rise, although the social concertation council, where government, unions and employers meet, agreed to lift it to 25,000 escudos a month (about US$249). It adds that 81% of the articles of the 2026 budget law return in the 2027 text.

On free education the MpD says “Gratuidade, sim, mas com sustentabilidade” (free, yes, but sustainable) and will propose a “bolsa de permanência”, a stay-in-school grant. It promises “firm, serious and responsible” opposition.

Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, seen from the air (file photo) photo. The Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo in Praia, the capital, 2008. Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Watchdog Counts Differently

The CFP said on 10 November that personnel spending rises 10.5% in the proposal while total spending falls 2.1%. The CFP’s 10.5% and the MpD’s 40% cannot be compared directly, because the CFP summary does not name its base year.

The CFP also said it cannot fully know the extra cost of free health care and higher education. Debt in value rises to about 308 billion escudos (about US$3.1 billion) in 2027, it said, even as the debt ratio falls.

Asked whether the MpD would vote against if its proposals are rejected, Ribeiro called the question premature because the parliamentary debate has not started. He said he expects the majority to be open to MpD input.

Cabo Verde is a small Atlantic island state that is in IMF-backed lending programmes. The budget fight shows whether a fast-growing small democracy keeps its fiscal discipline.

Parliament has not set a date for the budget debate (date not confirmed). Talks on reviews of the IMF-backed lending programmes continue “in the coming weeks”, the mission said, with no date confirmed; our Cabo Verde hub will carry the outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the opposition block Cabo Verde’s 2027 budget?

Not on its own, because the governing PAICV holds an absolute majority in parliament. The MpD says it will use the debate to press for changes.

Why does this budget matter outside Cabo Verde?

The country is in IMF-backed lending programmes, so its budget discipline bears on how those reviews go. It is also a test of whether a fast-growing small democracy keeps its fiscal course.

When will parliament debate the budget?

No date is confirmed. The debate had not started when the MpD spoke.

Sources MpD statement, 20 November 2026 · Government of Cabo Verde 2027 budget proposal, 1 October 2026 · Conselho das Finanças Públicas opinion, 10 November 2026 · IMF staff mission statement, 6 November 2026 · National Assembly of Cabo Verde

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