A Supreme Court justice has voted that there is enough evidence to try a former Lula cabinet member over congressional budget earmarks, with three panel colleagues still to vote.

Politics: Brazil

Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino voted on Friday 20 November 2026 to put Juscelino Filho, a former communications minister under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on trial for corruption. Dino, the judge leading the case, wants the court’s First Panel, one of its two chambers of justices, to accept in full the complaint that the Prosecutor General’s Office filed against Juscelino Filho and five other people.

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Accepting a complaint does not convict anyone, but it turns the accused into defendants and opens a criminal trial. Three fellow Supreme Court justices on the panel, Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin and Cármen Lúcia, have yet to vote.

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Key Facts Who. Juscelino Filho, former communications minister from Maranhão in Brazil’s northeast, plus five others.

What. Justice Flávio Dino voted to accept corruption charges tied to earmarks, funds lawmakers direct to projects.

Where. Brazil’s Supreme Court, First Panel, voting online.

When. Dino voted Friday 20 November 2026; the session closes Monday 30 November.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A Supreme Court justice has voted that there is enough evidence to try a former Lula cabinet member over congressional budget earmarks, with three panel colleagues still to vote.

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The Prosecutor General’s Office, known as the PGR, made its complaint to Brazil’s Supreme Court public on Tuesday 8 April 2025, when Juscelino Filho was Communications Minister. He left the post that month, and Frederico de Siqueira Filho, then head of the state telecoms company Telebras, was named to replace him on 24 April 2025.

The PGR accuses the group of running a criminal organisation, rigging public tenders, embezzlement and active corruption, meaning bribery by the person who pays. The case centres on parliamentary earmarks, known in Portuguese as emendas, which are sums that lawmakers steer to projects in their home districts.

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Juscelino Filho is also a member of the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house of Congress, and Brazil’s constitution gives the Supreme Court jurisdiction over criminal cases against members of Congress. That is why a case about a small Maranhão town is being decided in Brasília by a panel of the country’s highest court.

Prosecutors say Juscelino Filho sent earmarked money to Codevasf, a federal agency that finances regional development works, to pay for projects in Vitorino Freire, a town in the northeastern state of Maranhão. His sister, Luanna Rezende, ran the town as mayor at the time, according to the complaint.

He denies wrongdoing and is presumed innocent until a final verdict. Prosecutors also accuse five other people.

A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília. (Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado)

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In his vote, Dino rejected the defence’s preliminary objections. He held that there is enough ground to open a criminal case.

The First Panel is deciding in a virtual plenary, a format where justices post written votes on an online system over several days instead of meeting in a courtroom. Dino posted his vote on Friday 20 November 2026, and the session closes on Monday 30 November 2026.

Moraes, Zanin and Cármen Lúcia have not yet voted, so the outcome depends on how the panel’s majority forms. Once the three have voted, the court’s online system will show whether the complaint is accepted.

Americans will recognise the problem as pork-barrel spending, but in Brazil the stakes are higher because Congress decides where billions of reais in earmarks go. The government’s draft budget bill for 2027 sets aside R$44.8 billion (about US$7.5 billion at R$5.95 per US$1, the 20 November 2026 market close) for mandatory earmarks, sums the budget law obliges the government to pay.

Dino has handled the court’s earmark cases since 2024, including a December 2024 order that the full court confirmed. A trial of a former Lula minister therefore tests how far the court will follow the money into the coalition that backs the government.

If the panel accepts the complaint, the six accused become defendants and the court will set the steps for evidence and testimony. Each defence will then be able to call witnesses before any verdict, and the next dated step is the close of the online vote on Monday 30 November 2026.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has no jury when it tries politicians, so the panel’s own justices would also decide guilt. That makes the votes of Moraes, Zanin and Cármen Lúcia the first thing to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Juscelino Filho guilty?

No. Accepting a complaint only means the court sees enough evidence to hold a trial, and he is presumed innocent until a final verdict.

What happens if the panel agrees with Dino?

The six accused become defendants and a criminal trial follows. Only that trial can end in conviction or acquittal.

Why do earmarks matter so much in Brazil?

They give individual lawmakers direct control over public money, which strengthens Congress against the president. Cases like this show how that power is policed.

In depth The Lula government 2026: complete guide

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