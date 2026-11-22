BRAZIL POLITICS · SUPREME COURT

A Supreme Court justice has frozen a vote that would have wiped a Brazilian political party off the map. On Saturday 21 November 2026, Justice Cristiano Zanin of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) suspended the congress of Cidadania, a small centre-left party, which was due to vote that day on merging into the conservative Progressistas (PP).

The online meeting was set for 2 p.m. in Brasília (5 p.m. GMT), and the merger was the only item on the agenda. Zanin’s order also suspends the effects of any decision the congress might still take.

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Key Facts What Justice Cristiano Zanin suspended Cidadania’s vote to merge into the Progressistas (PP), a conservative party.

Why Cidadania elected no federal deputy this year, so it must find a federation partner or merge.

Next Cidadania’s leadership could call a new congress; the planned 27 November merger date is unconfirmed.

As of 22 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

A court order has paused Cidadania’s plan to disappear into a bigger party, and the fight over who speaks for the party now sits with the judges.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the PP and Cidadania hold seats. File photo. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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The plan grows out of a deadline. Cidadania joined the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) in a federation in 2022, a legal alliance that acts as one party in Congress.

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That alliance will not be renewed for the next legislature. Cidadania also elected no federal deputy this year and cannot reach the performance threshold, the minimum vote share a party needs for public funds and free airtime.

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It must therefore form a new federation or merge into another party. The PP, led by Senator Ciro Nogueira, is the party that would absorb it.

If members approved, Cidadania would adopt the PP’s statute and programme and cease to exist as an independent party. Both national leaderships would have to formalise the deal, and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the body that registers parties, would then cancel Cidadania’s registration.

The party’s national directorate approved the call for the congress by 21 votes to 6 after it was convened on Saturday 14 November. The delegates were the members of the national directorate, and they were to vote by videoconference.

On Friday 20 November, the party’s national president, federal deputy Alex Manente, announced that the congress was suspended. Zanin still granted an injunction because that cancellation was public but, in his words, “not yet documented in the case file”.

He said he wanted to avoid a “communication problem” that could cause damage hard to repair. Zanin wrote that there was “a great probability of irreparable harm (incorporation and, therefore, extinction of Cidadania).”

He added that no court had yet examined the urgent question, in what he called an “apparent usurpation of the Supreme Court’s competence”. The order partly grants a request from Cidadania’s state directorate in Goiás, which opposes the merger and questions whether the current national leadership is legitimate.

The group also says that urgent requests to suspend the congress have been pending at the TSE since October 2026. The TSE’s president, Justice Nunes Marques, said on Friday 20 November that the electoral courts should deal with the party’s internal conflict until those elected are certified.

Roberto Freire, a historic party leader and former president, said he would go to court to stop the merger. He wants to keep the federation with the PSDB, an idea Manente opposes.

Manente and a rival claimant to the presidency, Comte Bittencourt, have contested the party’s leadership in court for years. Courts in the Federal District have issued conflicting rulings on who leads the party.

The Supreme Court has also been in the spotlight this week over a police report on one of its own justices. Any shift in the weight of the PP would also land in a divided lower house, the Chamber of Deputies.

The record does not say whether the TSE will rule on the pending requests, or when. The plan pointed to 27 November for the merger, a date not confirmed, and Manente has not said whether he will call a new congress.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cidadania still merging into the PP?

Not for now. The order suspends the effects of any decision the congress might take, so the merger cannot move ahead unless judges or the party leadership change course.

Why would a small party merge into a larger one?

Without a federation partner it cannot reach the performance threshold. Merging into a larger party is one of its two options.

Who is fighting the merger?

The Goiás state directorate and veteran leader Roberto Freire oppose it. Freire has said he would go to court to stop it.

Sources: Supreme Federal Court (STF), case file of the constitutional complaint (reclamação) decided 21 November 2026; Superior Electoral Court (TSE); Chamber of Deputies; Cidadania party notices.