Brazil’s tax agency says its systems are ready and that a delay would hurt more than it helps. Business groups ask for more time to test the new system.

Ministry of Finance building, Brasília (Pedro França/Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Brazil

Brazil’s tax collector has told companies that the start of its new consumption tax will not move, and that honest mistakes will not be fined. Robinson Barreirinhas, head of the Federal Revenue Service (Receita Federal), said in an interview published on Saturday 28 November 2026 that the agency is ready for Friday 1 January 2027.

The new tax is the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services), which replaces the older PIS and Cofins federal revenue taxes. Business groups have asked for a longer test year before the new system becomes mandatory for every company.

Key Facts Who. Robinson Barreirinhas, head of Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service (Receita Federal), the national tax agency.

What. Rules out delaying the new federal CBS consumption tax and promises no fines for good-faith errors.

When. CBS starts Friday 1 January 2027; no fines for good-faith errors in the first year, the Receita says.

As of. 29 November 2026, 04:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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Brazil’s tax agency says its systems are ready and that a delay would hurt more than it helps. Business groups ask for more time to test the new system.

The start date sits in the Constitution, not in a ministry order. Amendment 132, promulgated on 20 December 2023, says that from 2027 the federal CBS is charged and the older PIS and Cofins revenue taxes end.

Complementary Law 214 of 16 January 2025 created the CBS, the state-and-city IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) and a committee, the CGIBS, to run the IBS. The IBS starts at a 0.1% test rate in 2027 and 2028, then rises gradually to full collection in 2033.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Pressure to delay grew after the October elections, and a letter signed by 74 industry groups, handed to parliamentary caucuses in Congress, asks that 2027 stay a test year. On Wednesday 11 November 2026 Barreirinhas said the date stands.

File photo: a ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília (Brazilian Federal Senate photo service, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

“It is such a significant advance for the country that we cannot lose a day,” he said on 11 November. In the 28 November interview he ruled out a delay.

A delay, he argued, would punish ready companies to help the unready. About 90% of Brazil’s 22.6 million active company tax numbers will have no trouble with the switch, he said on 11 November.

Households would lose out too, he told a Senate economics committee on Tuesday 17 November 2026. He cited a Federal Audit Court (TCU) estimate of R$10 billion (about US$1.8 billion at the central bank rate of R$5.54 per US$ on 27 November) for first-year cashback, a tax refund for lower-income households, and cuts on essential services.

On fines, he said firms with a relevant doubt should raise it with the tax authority and act in good faith. A company that follows that guidance will not be punished, he said, even if the Receita later reads the rule differently.

The pledge covers CBS errors in the first year, and he wants a national rule agreed with the CGIBS. The Receita says the pledge is part of a compliance programme.

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The Receita’s own data show the gap. In a November 2026 note it flagged about 25,000 accountants responsible for roughly 72,000 firms that issued over 150 invoices in the 30 days before 15 November and showed no or only partial CBS entries, while stressing this is not proof of non-compliance.

The Receita said on 11 November that the second version of the tax regulation was due that week. It added that the test environment had run since the start of the year and that a pilot environment would open to all companies in November.

Congress, not the Receita, holds the key to a delay. A change to a date written into the Constitution needs an amendment passed by a three-fifths majority in both houses.

The next dated steps are joint rules with states and cities by early December and the CBS start on Friday 1 January 2027. Whether firms meet that date calmly will depend on whether the written good-faith rule arrives before their first invoices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the new CBS tax really start on 1 January 2027?

The Receita says yes and rules out a delay. Only an amendment passed by Congress could change a date written into the Constitution.

Will companies be fined for honest mistakes?

The Receita says no for CBS errors made in good faith. Firms that hide data or omit information would not be protected.

Why do business groups want more time?

A letter signed by 74 industry groups points to system flaws and pending rules. They want 2027 kept as a test year and the CBS to start in 2028.

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