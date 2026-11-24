Ordinance 763/2026 ends the invitation system for Brazil’s new consumption tax test, so US firms with Brazilian operations can try it now.

The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasilia, the avenue where Brazil's federal ministries sit, in a file photo. The photo does not show any economic data. Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Business: Brazil

Brazil’s federal tax authority, the Receita Federal, opened the test version of its new consumption tax to any company with a tax ID that meets its technical rules on Monday 23 November 2026. Portaria RFB 763/2026, an ordinance dated 19 November and published in the Diário Oficial da União (the official gazette) on 23 November, ends a selection system that had limited the trial to about 500 firms at the start.

The tax is the Contribuição sobre Bens e Serviços (CBS), a federal value-added tax created by Complementary Law 214 of 16 January 2025 (the federal statute that implements the reform) after Constitutional Amendment 132 of 20 December 2023. The law starts charging CBS at a full rate in 2027, so this test lets any company run its own systems against the new rules before they apply.

Key Facts Who. Receita Federal, Brazil’s federal tax authority, with Serpro, the federal data-processing company.

What. Any company with a Brazilian tax ID meeting technical rules can test the CBS pilot.

When. Ordinance published Monday 23 November 2026; the law sets CBS charging for 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Brazil has taken the guest list away from its tax-reform test, and any company that meets the technical rules can now try the new system before it goes live. The Receita Federal says the pilot creates no tax documents with legal validity, so nothing tested there counts as a real tax filing.

The pilot began in July 2025 as a restricted production environment built with Serpro under Portaria RFB 549 of 13 June 2025. Companies could join only after a formal invitation to their e-CAC mailbox, the Receita’s secure online portal, and its FAQ said firms could not apply.

On Friday 20 November 2026 the Receita announced the change on its website. “With the change, nomination by representative bodies or any prior request to take part will no longer be necessary,” the notice says (our translation from Portuguese).

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Portaria 763/2026 is the formal rule behind the announcement. Firms invited under the earlier ordinance 549/2025 had no need to apply, because the Receita’s FAQ says it sent invitations to their e-CAC mailbox.

What a Company Must Do to Join

The portal sits at piloto-cbs.tributos.gov.br, and a company must grant a procuração digital, a digital power of attorney, to its users for the service “Piloto da CBS na Reforma Tributária sobre o Consumo”. Two functions need extra powers: generating credentials for APIs, the links that connect a company’s software to the system, and the DeRE (Declaração de Regimes Específicos), a declaration for special tax regimes.

The Receita says the DeRE is in the pilot but not yet in the separate Beta production environment. Beta receives invoices that companies actually issue, while the pilot runs only against test systems of state invoice authorisers and creates no fiscal documents with legal validity.

The Receita’s FAQ says a cap of about 1,000 documents per company per day is under evaluation. Bugs go to Receita Atende, the tax authority’s help channel.

Until 31 December 2026 the project stays under the Programme for Implementation of the Tax Reform Operating Systems. From 1 January 2027 it passes to Cotec, the Receita’s general coordination for information technology and security.

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The Ministry of Finance building in Brasília. (File photo, 2023, CC BY 2.0)

What the Law Sets for 2026 to 2033

Under article 346 of Complementary Law 214, CBS is charged at 0.9% in 2026, and article 343 sets 0.1% for the state part of the Imposto sobre Bens e Serviços (IBS), the new tax that replaces state ICMS and city ISS. Article 348 says these amounts are offset against what a company owes in PIS and Cofins, two older federal consumption levies, in the same period.

From 1 January 2027 article 347 sets the CBS rate at the reference rate minus 0.1 percentage point through 2028. On 28 October 2026 the federal audit court TCU approved a reference rate of 11.3% for 2027, and the Senate must fix the final rate by 15 December.

The IBS replaces ICMS and ISS, the old state and city consumption taxes, and is 0.05% for states plus 0.05% for cities in 2027 and 2028 under article 344. Article 543 revokes the basic laws of ICMS and ISS from 1 January 2033.

For multinationals and funds with Brazilian operations, the TCU’s 11.3% is the first official calculation of the CBS reference rate. It is not final until the Senate votes.

The Receita has not said how many companies have joined since the opening. It has also not published how many bugs the pilot has found.

The next dated step is 15 December 2026, the Senate’s deadline to fix the CBS reference rate under Complementary Law 214. “I place the TCU’s auditors at the Senate’s disposal,” TCU president Vital do Rêgo told Senate president Davi Alcolumbre on Tuesday 10 November 2026 (translated from Portuguese).

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign-owned company use the CBS pilot?

Yes, if it is registered with a Brazilian tax ID and meets the Receita’s requirements. It must also grant digital powers to its representatives.

Does testing in the pilot mean paying CBS?

No. The pilot is an experimental environment and creates no fiscal documents with legal validity.

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