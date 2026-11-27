The police stopped short of accusing anyone, so the next move belongs to a prosecutor who can ask for an investigation, request more police work or ask for the files to be closed. He has not said which of the three he will choose.

Politics: Brazil

On Thursday 19 November 2026, Brazil’s Supreme Court president, Edson Fachin, sent police reports that mention four of his fellow justices to the country’s chief prosecutor. The reports come from the Banco Master case, the investigation into a collapsed Brazilian bank.

Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet now has 15 days to give his view on whether any of the four justices should be investigated. For readers abroad, the case tests how Brazil’s highest court handles a scandal that touches its own members and a state-owned lender.

Key Facts Who. Supreme Court president Edson Fachin sent files to Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s chief public prosecutor.

What. Four Federal Police reports on mentions of Supreme Court justices; six other reports were archived.

When. Sent Thursday 19 November 2026; the prosecutor’s 15-day review is now running.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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The police stopped short of accusing anyone, so the next move belongs to a prosecutor who can ask for an investigation, request more police work or ask for the files to be closed. He has not said which of the three he will choose.

The case began in November 2025, when the Federal Police (PF), Brazil’s national investigative police, arrested banker Daniel Vorcaro, owner of Banco Master, at Guarulhos airport in São Paulo. The PF investigation, called Operation Compliance Zero, concerns false credit instruments issued by banks.

On 28 October 2026 the PF sent the Supreme Court a partial report of more than 700 pages that indicted Vorcaro and 14 others for fraud in financial operations. The police say Master sold about R$17.5 billion (US$3.2 billion) of assets and loan portfolios to the state-owned Banco de Brasília (BRB) between July 2024 and October 2025.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

At least R$12.2 billion (US$2.2 billion) of that was credit sold without proof that it existed, the PF says, and former BRB president Paulo Henrique Costa was also indicted. All dollar figures here use 5.55 reais per US dollar, the market rate of 27 November 2026.

The headquarters of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR) in Brasília. (Archive photo)

On Wednesday 4 November, Justice André Mendonça gave the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR), led by Gonet, 15 days to respond to that report. Fachin, as court president, handled the police reports that mention justices.

On Wednesday 18 November the PF’s leadership delivered ten reports to Fachin on mentions of Supreme Court justices found in material extracted from phones in the case. The police wrote descriptive reports only, without imputing crimes, at Fachin’s request, which PF director-general Andrei Rodrigues carried out.

The reports describe what was found on the phones without drawing legal conclusions. On Thursday Fachin archived six of the ten reports and sent four to Gonet, and the documents are under seal.

The four reports concern justices Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça. They impute no crime to anyone, and a mention on a phone is not an accusation.

Gonet can ask for an investigation to be opened, ask the police for new steps, or ask for the files to be archived, after analysis with his criminal-law staff. Opening an investigation against a justice depends on a decision by the court’s full bench, known as the plenary.

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Who would be rapporteur, the judge in charge, of any investigation has not been said. The prosecutor has not said what he will ask for.

At a joint Senate committee hearing on Wednesday 18 November, Rodrigues attributed the replacement of two senior PF investigators known as delegates, Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes, to a “breach of trust”. He said the initial documents did not follow the guidance received.

Senator Alessandro Vieira criticised the change at that hearing. The hearing was a joint session of two Senate committees.

The case matters abroad because it involves the court that rules on Brazilian politics and business. It also involves a failed bank that, the police say, sold assets to a state-owned lender.

Because the reports impute no crime, the outcome depends on what Gonet asks for, and he has not said. The next step is his answer to Fachin within the deadline, and any request to investigate a justice would then go to the full bench.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Federal Police accuse any justice of a crime?

No. The reports are descriptive and record mentions found on phones, without imputing crimes.

What can the prosecutor general do now?

He can ask for an investigation, request further police work or ask for the files to be closed. An investigation of a justice would still need approval from the full Supreme Court bench.

What happened to the other police reports?

Fachin archived them the same day, and the documents are under seal.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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