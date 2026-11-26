A bank hurt by its dealings with a failed private lender is looking for a way out. Brasília's local and federal governments disagree on whether a rescue is on the table.

Another view of the Banco de Brasília (BRB) headquarters in Brasília, in a 2019 file photo. It does not show the ruling or any Casas Bahia property. Photo: Agência Brasília / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Business: Brazil

The president of Banco de Brasília (BRB), a bank owned by the government of Brazil’s Federal District, told staff on Wednesday 25 November that a federal takeover has become a more realistic option. Within hours, the Finance Ministry in Brasília said no federal move was under way.

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Governor Celina Leão of the Federal District, the region around the capital, said the same day that the bank “will not go bust” and promised a definitive solution within two weeks. The goal, according to accounts of the staff meeting, is to stop Brazil’s central bank from liquidating the lender.

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Key Facts Who. BRB, the bank of the Federal District government around Brazil’s capital.

What. Its president says a federal takeover, a capital injection or a sale could save it.

When. The governor promises an answer within two weeks.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

A bank hurt by its dealings with a failed private lender is looking for a way out. Brasília’s local and federal governments disagree on whether a rescue is on the table.

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BRB’s trouble comes from buying credit portfolios from Banco Master, a private bank that Brazil’s central bank liquidated in November 2025. Brazil’s Federal Police is investigating those dealings, including the fictitious operations between the two banks.

BRB president Nelson Antônio de Souza spoke to employees in a closed online meeting on Wednesday 25 November. Federalisation, he said, had become more viable after the elections, according to accounts of the meeting; BRB did not respond to requests for comment.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He listed three paths: a capital injection by the district government, federalisation, which means the federal government taking control through a state bank such as Caixa Econômica Federal, or a change of control. Privatisation is not the main aim, according to the same accounts.

In March, Souza had said publicly that federalisation was not on the table. In April, Finance Minister Dario Durigan said the federal government had not agreed to federalise BRB.

Leão spoke on Wednesday at an event in Santa Maria, a district of the Federal District. “O banco não vai ter problema de quebrar.

A Caixa tem interesse, sim, no BRB” (“The bank will not go bust. Caixa does have an interest in BRB”), she said.

Caixa is a major bank controlled by the federal government. Leão called a sale to Caixa “a possibility”, said other options remain open and promised a “republican exit”, adding that “a eleição acabou” (“the election is over”).

She did not confirm whether the two institutions would meet that day. According to one report of the matter, Caixa has begun assessing BRB assets, but neither bank has commented officially.

The entrance of a Banco de Brasília building in the capital. Photo: Agência Brasília / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Minutes later, Rogério Ceron, executive secretary of the Finance Ministry, gave a different picture. “Não há nenhum movimento em curso no governo federal para se envolver nesse assunto” (“There is no movement under way in the federal government to get involved in this matter”), he said.

The Federal District had earlier sought a loan of up to R$6.6 billion (US$1.13 billion) from the FGC, Brazil’s bank-deposit guarantee fund, backed by a federal guarantee. Brazil’s National Treasury did not grant that guarantee, and talks had passed through a conciliation hearing mediated by the Supreme Court.

One report estimates the hole in BRB at at least R$8.8 billion (US$1.5 billion). No price, structure or timetable for a Caixa deal has been announced, and one report says the district legislature, the Câmara Legislativa, would have to approve any loss of district control.

A second front opened in court. On Tuesday 24 November, Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux refused a request by the district government and BRB to extend by 180 days the contract under which BRB manages court deposits and “precatórios”, government payments ordered by courts, for the Bahia state court.

The decision became public on Wednesday, and the contract ends on Friday 27 November. Fux wrote that BRB “não fez acostar aos autos nenhum elemento documental” (“did not attach to the file any documentary element”) proving that talks had continued under a settlement case in the Supreme Court (ACO 3.755).

In August, Fux had granted an exceptional 90-day extension and warned that moving the deposits to Caixa could seriously hurt BRB’s liquidity, in a decision that halted the Bahia shift. BRB told the court then that ending the contract meant losing about R$394 million (US$68 million) a month in new deposits, because inflows would stop while withdrawals continue.

The contract also covers R$2 billion (US$344 million) of a Bahia state credit operation guaranteed by the federal government. The Bahia state court (Tribunal de Justiça da Bahia) said it resumes at once its plan to hire Caixa to run the funds and will use “all available measures” to move all deposits away from BRB.

On Monday 23 November, Brazil’s securities regulator, the CVM, suspended BRB’s registration as a listed company because it failed to file required information for more than 12 months. BRB said in a statement that it may need to revise accounts of earlier years because of the Master fallout.

The Finance Ministry has not said it will take part, and Caixa and BRB have not confirmed talks. The next dated steps are the end of the Bahia contract on Friday 27 November and the governor’s two-week promise, which falls around 9 December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a federal takeover of BRB being discussed now?

BRB needs fresh capital or new control to avoid liquidation, and its president says the political calendar changed after the elections. The district government could not get federal backing for a loan, so a Caixa deal is one of the remaining routes.

Does the Finance Ministry support a rescue?

Its executive secretary said no federal move is under way. The governor says Caixa is interested, so the two public statements point in different directions.

What happens to the Bahia court deposits?

The Bahia court says it will move them to Caixa. That reduces the money flowing into BRB while withdrawals continue.

Sources BRB statements and accounts of its employee meeting, 25 November 2026; Federal District governor Celina Leão, public remarks, 25 November 2026; Finance Ministry executive secretary Rogério Ceron, 25 November 2026; Supreme Court decision by Justice Luiz Fux in case ACO 3.755, 24 November 2026; CVM suspension of BRB listed-company registration, 23 November 2026; RT exchange rate, 25 November 2026 (R$5.82 per US$).

Connected Coverage Lula refuses to back a BRB rescue · Police: ex-governor steered BRB · Brazil

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