BRAZIL ECONOMY · BUSINESS CONFIDENCE

Brazil’s services companies have turned sharply gloomier about the months ahead. FGV IBRE, the research institute of the Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian economics think tank, said on Friday, November 27, that its Services Confidence Index fell 3.9 points in November to 84.3 points, with expectations at their lowest since June 2020.

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Who FGV IBRE, the economics institute of think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas, published it Friday, November 27.

Why Expectations fell 7.2 points to 80.6, while the current-situation reading slipped only 0.3 point to 88.4.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Saturday, November 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Brazilian service firms grew far more pessimistic about demand just as the central bank held interest rates at 13.75%.

The fall came from what managers expect, not from how they rate business today. FGV said its Expectations Index dropped 7.2 points to 80.6 points, the lowest since June 2020 (79.8 points), while the Current Situation Index slipped only 0.3 point to 88.4 points, the lowest since July 2021 (87.9 points).

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Carlos André Vieira, an FGV IBRE economist, said in the release that the result “reflects the reassessment of the scenario after the end of the election period” (translated from Portuguese). He added that business owners in the sector “already signal a more adverse environment ahead”, and FGV named weaker expected demand over the next three months and a weaker business trend over the next six.

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The slide follows a steadier autumn: the index stood at 88.2 points in FGV’s October survey, and its three-month moving average fell 1.6 points to 86.9 points in November. FGV also said macroeconomic conditions worsened during the month, with rising forecasts for interest rates, the exchange rate and inflation.

File photo: the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília (Banco Central do Brasil, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

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Interest rates are the heart of that worry. Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark rate, the Selic, in quarter-point steps from 15% at the start of 2026 to 13.75% on September 17, according to its own data series, and its rate-setting committee, Copom, held it there on November 4 in a unanimous vote of seven members.

Copom said in the minutes of its November 3–4 meeting that a “substantially contractionary” Selic, higher inflation expectations and a sharper slowdown in activity create a “challenging” outlook that calls for “serenity and caution” (translated). In the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists on November 3, forecasts were for inflation of 5.2% in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027.

That is the mechanism for US investors in Brazilian assets, such as the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), a US-listed fund that holds Brazilian shares. A Selic of 13.75% keeps borrowing costly just as services firms expect softer demand, and the central bank’s activity index IBC-Br, a monthly proxy for output, fell about 0.9% in the third quarter from the second.

The weakness is not even across the economy. FGV said on November 27 that its Commerce Confidence Index fell 8.2 points to 74.9 points, the lowest since March 2021, while on November 26 it reported that industry confidence rose 0.4 point to 91.4 points.

The strongest counter-view comes from the central bank itself, which said in its minutes that the labour market stays resilient but shows early signs of cooling. FGV’s own current-situation reading, down just 0.3 point, also leaves open that the gloom is about the future rather than a present collapse.

The release we opened did not break the index down by segment, so we cannot say which services drove the fall. Copom has not said whether it will cut, hold or pause at its meeting expected on December 8 and 9, a date we could not confirm at the bank’s calendar.

FGV’s all-sector business confidence index for November is due on Monday, November 30, followed by its summary of surveys on Tuesday, December 1, according to FGV’s release calendar. Brazil’s statistics institute IBGE is expected to publish third-quarter GDP on Wednesday, December 2, a date we could not confirm at IBGE.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FGV services confidence index?

It is a monthly survey of Brazilian service companies on current conditions and expectations. FGV publishes it at the end of each month.

Why do Brazilian interest rates matter to US investors?

They set what Brazilian companies pay to borrow and shape how the real trades against the dollar. Both change what a dollar-based investor earns on Brazilian assets.

Is Brazil heading into a recession?

FGV’s data show worry about the coming months, not a confirmed contraction. The third-quarter GDP release will show how the economy performed before the sentiment drop.