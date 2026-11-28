Environmental groups say the vote rushed a big decision, while the company says the land is a small share of the reserve and well compensated. The mill still needs a construction permit.

Business: Brazil

Lawmakers in Rio Grande do Sul, a state in southern Brazil, voted 38 to 6 on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to strip protection from 17.55 hectares of a private nature reserve. The land lies at Barra do Ribeiro, on Lake Guaíba, where Chilean group CMPC plans a pulp mill.

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The bill also adds 89.35 hectares to the reserve, which lies at Barra do Ribeiro, where CMPC plans the mill. For US readers, pulp is a dollar-priced commodity, and CMPC, listed in Santiago, is a company US investors follow.

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Key Facts Who. CMPC, a Chilean forestry and pulp group, and the Rio Grande do Sul Assembly.

What. Lawmakers voted 38 to 6 to strip protection from 17.55 hectares of a private reserve.

Next. A public hearing on health impacts is set for Monday 7 December 2026.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Environmental groups say the vote rushed a big decision, while the company says the land is a small share of the reserve and well compensated. The mill still needs a construction permit.

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The project, called Projeto Natureza, would cost R$27 billion (about US$4.9 billion at R$5.56 per US$, the 27 November close). It would stand at Barra do Ribeiro, on the shore of the Guaíba, the broad waterway beside Porto Alegre.

On Thursday 22 October 2026, Fepam, the state environmental agency, issued a preliminary licence. In Brazil’s licensing system a preliminary licence is the first of three steps, ahead of the installation and operation licences.

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The bill, numbered 431/2026, came from the government of Governor Eduardo Leite under an urgency procedure. A state-court order of 16 November had suspended the vote, but Eduardo Uhlein, a senior state-court judge, lifted it on 17 November.

Sunset over the Guaíba near Porto Alegre, the waterway beside the planned mill site, with a navigation beacon in the water. (File photo)

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Six deputies voted no, among them Luciana Genro and Matheus Gomes of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), and Sofia Cavedon of the Workers’ Party (PT). Miguel Rossetto of the Workers’ Party voted yes and called the enlarged area positive.

Frederico Antunes, the government’s leader in the Assembly, defended the procedure and the jobs the project is expected to bring. Antunes belongs to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

CMPC said in a written note that the intervention affects 0.74% of the reserve and is offset at a ratio of 5.1 to 1. On those figures the company is adding about five hectares for each hectare it frees.

Agapan, a state environmental group, says its first analysis covered 15.13 hectares and that the extra 2.42 hectares was never properly assessed. Its president is Heverton Lacerda, and the group’s court request led to the 16 November order that briefly suspended the vote.

Letícia Paranhos of Amigas da Terra Brasil, an environmental group, said that the vote was a “steamroller” (atropelo, in Portuguese). Sofia Cavedon, a deputy who voted no, said she will keep the debate going and try to reduce the impacts.

On Monday 16 November 2026, four groups filed a public civil action in court to annul the licence. They are the Guarani Tákua Pindó Mirim association and three environmental groups, Amigas da Terra Brasil, Ser Ação and Instituto Preservar, represented by the legal-aid service of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the lawyers’ network Renap.

They cite alternative sites, effluent flowing into the Guaíba, requirements put off for later, a single public hearing and missing prior consultation of Indigenous people. Maurício Roman, coordinator of Instituto Preservar, called the suit “extremely relevant in the defence of the Pampa and the Guaíba,” the region’s grassland and the waterway.

On Tuesday 24 November 2026, the third panel of TRF4, the federal appeals court for southern Brazil, unanimously annulled an earlier decision in a case brought by federal prosecutors over Indigenous consultation. It ordered a broader reassessment of the case, and it neither ordered consultation nor suspended the licence.

The vote clears one land question for the mill, but the lawsuits and the installation licence still stand between CMPC and construction. The governor signed the bill, which became Law 16.569/2026 and appeared in the state gazette on Thursday 26 November, and no court date has been reported on the 16 November suit.

Two dates come next. A popular assembly “in Defence of the Guaíba” is set for 15:00 on Sunday 29 November at the SindBancários bank workers’ union hall in Porto Alegre, and a public hearing on health impacts follows at 18:00 on Monday 7 December at the Assembly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Assembly vote on?

It voted to strip protection from part of a private nature reserve and to add more land elsewhere. The reserve lies at Barra do Ribeiro, where CMPC plans the mill.

Does the vote mean the mill will be built?

No. The mill still needs an installation licence, and the court challenges are open.

Why does a Brazilian mill matter to US readers?

Pulp is priced in dollars and feeds US tissue and packaging makers. Chile’s CMPC is a company US investors follow.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Rio Grande do Sul Legislative Assembly (vote of 24 November 2026); Fepam preliminary licence (22 October 2026); CMPC written note; Agapan; Instituto Preservar; TRF4 ruling (24 November 2026); UFRGS · CMPC · Fepam · Assembly

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