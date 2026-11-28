BRAZIL ECONOMY · HOUSING CREDIT

Brazil’s regulated-rate home lending to individuals shrank by a quarter in September, the month Caixa Econômica Federal, the country’s state-owned federal savings bank, was hit by a 19-day staff strike. Regulated-rate loans are home loans on terms set by central bank rules, and they fell 25.3% from R$21.8 billion (about US$3.9 billion) in August to R$16.3 billion (about US$2.9 billion) in September, according to the Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank) series published on Friday, 27 November.

Lending then rebounded to R$20.6 billion (about US$3.7 billion) in October, up 26.5% from September, once staff were back at work. All dollar conversions here use the central bank’s rate of R$5.5430 per US dollar on 27 November.

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Key Facts What Regulated-rate home loans to individuals fell 25.3% in September to US$2.9 billion, then rose 26.5% in October.

Who Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s state-owned savings bank, was hit by a 19-day staff strike from 10 September.

Why Fernando Rocha, head of the central bank’s Statistics Department, linked the fall to the strike.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Saturday, November 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A 19-day strike at Brazil’s state-owned savings bank cut regulated-rate home lending by a quarter in September. October brought most of it back.

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Caixa holds an important share of Brazil’s home-loan market, the central bank said on 27 November. When it stops, developers wait for the cash that pays for construction.

File photo: a Caixa Econômica Federal branch in Goiânia, Brazil.

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The stoppage began on Thursday, 10 September, and Brazil’s Superior Labour Court (the TST) ordered it ended on Tuesday, 29 September, according to the court’s ruling of that day. The main dispute was the health plan for Caixa staff, where the court kept the old rules with values raised by inflation (the INPC index) plus 0.6%.

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The pay rise (the INPC inflation index plus 0.6%), effective 1 September, had already been agreed with the banks’ federation Fenaban, so it was not the sticking point. The TST also ruled on 29 September that lost days can be made up within 180 days, so staff are not docked pay.

Fernando Rocha, head of the central bank’s Statistics Department, explained the drop on 27 November, saying (translated from Portuguese): “With Caixa holding an important market share in this sector, this strike affected concessions.” He added that the work was paralysed and then “returned to its normal pace”.

The September figure was the lowest since February, when lending stood at R$15.5 billion (about US$2.8 billion), according to the same central bank series. October’s R$20.6 billion (about US$3.7 billion) is still below July’s R$24.5 billion (about US$4.4 billion), the highest of the past 16 months.

Counting all real-estate financing to individuals in the central bank’s directed-credit series, the fall was smaller. That total dropped 21.7% in September to R$19.8 billion (about US$3.6 billion) from R$25.3 billion (about US$4.6 billion) in August, and it returned to R$25.1 billion (about US$4.5 billion) in October.

The total peaked at R$28.2 billion (about US$5.1 billion) in July, so October’s recovery still leaves it about 11% below that month. Lending at market rates, a separate series, barely moved: it ran at R$3.5 billion (about US$0.6 billion) in September against R$3.4 billion (about US$0.6 billion) in August.

The central bank has not said how much of the fall belongs to Caixa alone. Even in September, lending was 7.3% above the R$15.2 billion (about US$2.7 billion) of September 2025, and October’s figure was 23.6% above the R$16.7 billion (about US$3.0 billion) of October 2025, according to the same series.

For anyone holding Brazilian housing or bank exposure, the mechanism is timing, not demand. A loan not signed in September pays the builder late, and the central bank’s data suggest much of it was signed in October instead.

Not every delay was cleared at once, and José Urbano Duarte, a housing-credit specialist and former Caixa vice-president for housing, said on 26 September that normalising would “still take some time” after the strike, although releases of instalments should flow relatively quickly (translated). He pointed to a pile-up of operations in the bank’s Minha Casa, Minha Vida programme (its subsidised housing scheme).

Anderson Lopes Morais, commercial director of the builder BRZ Empreendimentos, said the same day that the strike hit “from the signing of the sale of the property to the release of funds for the works”. His company estimated a R$24 million (about US$4.3 million) cash-flow impact.

The next scheduled checkpoint is the central bank’s interest-rate committee, Copom, which is expected to meet on Tuesday, 8 December, and Wednesday, 9 December. The release date of the central bank’s November credit data is not confirmed, and it will show whether October’s rebound held.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did the strike really cost Brazil a quarter of its home loans?

Lending at regulated rates fell by that share in the central bank’s data, and the bank’s statistics chief linked it to Caixa’s weight in the market. The central bank has not split the fall by lender.

Is the damage over?

October’s rebound suggests the backlog is clearing, but the November data will show whether it lasted.

Why does a bank strike matter to a builder?

Builders get paid when a buyer’s loan is signed and as construction stages are measured. A closed branch delays both.