The police say nothing was withheld from the judges who must now decide. The question is whether prosecutors will treat the files as grounds for investigation.

Photo: Dasfour2022, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

BRAZIL · POLITICS

Brazil’s Federal Police chief said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that the Supreme Federal Court and the Prosecutor-General’s Office already hold everything taken from the phone of banker Daniel Vorcaro about the court’s own justices. The remark answers claims that the police left items out of the files they gave the court.

For readers in the United States, the case tests whether Brazil’s highest court can be investigated without leaving the court itself in charge. It also keeps a cloud over the country’s most powerful judges, whose rulings move Brazilian markets and politics.

Key Facts Who Andrei Rodrigues, chief of Brazil’s Federal Police, says the court holds all the data.

Next Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet has 15 days to say whether to open investigations.

Status The contents stay unpublished and none of the claims is proven.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 25 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

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The police say nothing was withheld from the judges who must now decide. The question is whether prosecutors will treat the files as grounds for investigation.

Rodrigues said in an interview on Wednesday 25 November that the Supreme Federal Court and the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR) already hold all the material from the phone that concerns the justices. He said the reports written by the police were meant only to list where justices appear, as the court had ordered.

The dispute began a week earlier, on Wednesday 18 November. That day the police delivered ten reports on the contents of Vorcaro’s phone to STF president Edson Fachin.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Vorcaro owned Banco Master, a lender that collapsed and is now the subject of a fraud investigation. On Thursday 19 November Fachin sent the reports on four justices, Alexandre de Moraes, André Mendonça, Dias Toffoli and Kassio Nunes Marques, to Prosecutor-General Gonet.

Gonet has 15 days to say whether he agrees that investigations should be opened, which puts his answer in early December. The contents of the reports have not been published.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília (file photo).

Fachin had ordered the police to describe the mentions in a “strictly descriptive” way, with no investigation and no cross-referencing of data. Claims about the reports say they left out a R$131 million (about US$22.5 million, at 5.81 reais per dollar) law-firm contract between Banco Master and the firm of Viviane Barci de Moraes, wife of Justice Moraes.

The same claims name similar gaps for other justices. None of this has been proven, and the justices have not been accused of any crime.

Rodrigues’s answer is that nothing is missing from the record, only from the narrow reports. The extraction itself, he said, sits with the court and the prosecutors.

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That puts the weight on Gonet, who must choose between asking the court to look at some of its own members and leaving the claims unresolved. The record published so far does not say how he will rule.

The quarrel is older than November. In September, Justice Cristiano Zanin ordered the police to hand over the full phone data, while Mendonça and Justice Luiz Fux told the PF their offices could not open the files.

The next step belongs to Gonet, whose deadline for answering runs into early December. Until he answers, the contents stay unpublished, and the question of whether any justice will face an investigation stays open.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the police chief say the justices did something wrong?

No. He said only that the court and prosecutors hold the material they need to decide on the next step.

Who decides whether the justices are investigated?

The Prosecutor-General’s Office gives its view first, and the court then rules on any request. The justices named have not been accused of a crime.

Why does the missing contract matter?

The complaint was that the reports left out items touching a sitting justice. Rodrigues’s reply is that those items were never withheld from the court.

Sources: Federal Police (PF), statements of 25 November 2026; Supreme Federal Court, determinations of Justice Edson Fachin, October and November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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