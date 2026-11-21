Brazil’s chief prosecutor must judge reports on four of the country’s highest judges, and a watchdog says he should step aside because he is named in the same material.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Attorney General Paulo Gonet, the country’s top federal prosecutor, has 15 days to say what should happen to police reports on four Supreme Court justices. He is himself named in the same police material, and an anti-corruption group has urged him to step aside.

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Edson Fachin, president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), sent four of the ten reports to Gonet’s office, the Procuradoria-Geral da República (PGR), on Thursday 19 November 2026. The Federal Police (PF), the national police force, built them from the phone of Daniel Vorcaro, the jailed founder of Banco Master, a Brazilian bank.

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Key Facts Who. Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s attorney general, who is himself named in the police material.

What. Four police reports on Supreme Court justices, drawn from the phone of jailed banker Daniel Vorcaro.

When. Sent on Thursday 19 November; the prosecutors’ answer is due within 15 days.

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As of. 21 November 2026, 18:25 GMT.

Brazil’s chief prosecutor must judge reports on four of the country’s highest judges, and a watchdog says he should step aside because he is named in the same material.

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In Fachin’s decision, Gonet, head of the PGR, is the official who decides whether the reports about the four justices lead to action. One of the four, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, was placed under US sanctions on Wednesday 30 July 2025 and removed from the list on Friday 12 December 2025, according to the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the US sanctions agency.

The reports come from the Banco Master case, in which Vorcaro stays in jail after Fachin kept his detention on Friday 20 November 2026. The four concern Justices Moraes, Kassio Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli and André Mendonça, while Fachin’s decision filed away six other reports that cite other magistrates.

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Inside the PGR, Gonet’s office will assess the material, and the Federal Police director-general, Andrei Rodrigues, handed the reports to Fachin on the night of Wednesday 18 November. Under Fachin’s decision it is for Gonet to take the steps he judges necessary, among them asking the court to file the reports away for lack of evidence or asking to open an investigation, which the full court would have to approve first.

Gonet himself appears in the material. A PF report that Justice André Mendonça ordered on Vorcaro’s influence network, made public on Tuesday 1 September 2026, contains messages that lawyer Ciro Soares forwarded to Vorcaro and that are attributed to Gonet.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, whose president sent the police reports to prosecutors. (File photo)

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The same report records that Gonet’s son, lawyer Pedro Gonet, was put on a guest list with expenses paid for a London event that was cancelled, so the trip did not happen. A photo taken in London in April 2024 shows Gonet with a cigar with Vorcaro.

Gonet has rejected the idea of closeness. On Tuesday 15 September 2026, in the STF plenary, he said he had not had a relationship of closeness with Vorcaro.

That month the Superior Council of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), the prosecution service’s governing body, rejected opening an investigation into Gonet over his handling of the Master case. It kept him in charge.

Transparency International Brazil, an anti-corruption group, asked in September that Gonet leave the Master case, and it has repeated the call this week. Its executive director, Bruno Brandão, said on Friday 20 November that Gonet should take the responsibility of stepping aside and hand the case to a deputy attorney-general.

Gonet has not stepped aside so far. The group’s earlier call, made in September, went unheeded.

Vorcaro has been held since March at the Papudinha prison near Brasília. On Friday 20 November Fachin rejected his defence’s request for release, finding that pretrial detention is indispensable to protect the Master investigations.

The PGR has not said how long it will take beyond the 15 days, whether Gonet will step aside, or what it will decide for each justice. None of those answers is on the public record yet.

The files on the four justices now sit with prosecutors who answer to Gonet. His answer to Fachin is the next step on the record, and it falls within the 15 days the court set.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What must the prosecutors now decide?

They must tell the Supreme Court whether the police reports justify further steps against any of the justices. The outcome may differ from one justice to another.

Has Gonet been asked to step aside before?

Yes. Transparency International made the same call in September, and the Superior Council of the prosecution service that month rejected opening an investigation into him and kept him in charge.

Sources: Decision of STF President Edson Fachin, 19 November 2026; Federal Police report on Vorcaro’s network, secrecy lifted 1 September 2026; statement of Transparency International Brazil, 20 November 2026; US Treasury OFAC actions of 30 July 2025 and 12 December 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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