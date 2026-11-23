A police report on mentions of Supreme Court justices has become a fight over the Federal Police’s own leadership.

Presidente da República, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, durante a Sessão Solene de Posse do Ministro Edson Fachin como Presidente e do Ministro Alexandre de Moraes como Vice-Presidente do Supremo Tribunal Federal e do Conselho Nacional de Justiça. Plenário do Supremo Tribunal Federal – Brasília (DF) Foto: Ricardo Stuckert / PR

Brief: Brazil

Brazil’s Novo party, a small free-market party, asked the Supreme Federal Court on Monday 23 November 2026 to remove the Federal Police’s director-general, Andrei Rodrigues, and Dennis Cali, who runs its organised-crime and corruption directorate. The party alleges interference in the Banco Master inquiry, a bank-fraud case centred on the jailed banker Daniel Vorcaro.

Supreme Court president Edson Fachin had asked the police for reports listing every mention of justices found on Vorcaro’s phone, meant to be purely descriptive. According to Brazilian press reports, on Thursday 19 November 2026 he sent four of the ten reports, naming justices Alexandre de Moraes, André Mendonça, Kassio Nunes Marques and Dias Toffoli, to the prosecutor-general’s office.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Novo wants police director-general Andrei Rodrigues and Dennis Cali, a directorate head, removed provisionally.

What. Reports naming four justices went to chief prosecutor Paulo Gonet on 19 November.

Next. Gonet has about 15 days to respond; the court has not ruled on Novo’s petition.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money market, gives 3.8% to Moraes leaving the court by 31 December (23 November).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A police report on mentions of Supreme Court justices has become a fight over the Federal Police’s own leadership.

He archived the six others, which mention Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin and Fachin himself, and the reasons were not officially disclosed. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor, has about 15 days to respond, according to those reports.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Rodrigues told a Senate hearing on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the police chiefs Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes lost their leadership posts over broken trust and ignored internal orders, not because of what the reports said. Novo asks that the two stay on Operation Compliance Zero, the police inquiry into Banco Master.

The headquarters of the Prosecutor-General’s office (PGR) in Brasília, which now holds the police reports. File photo: Luis Dantas, public domain.

Novo argues that the police leadership wanted to review the reports before they entered the force’s system, which it calls irregular. Novo made a similar request in September, when Justice André Mendonça ordered Rodrigues removed and the order was then suspended, keeping him in post.

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A report in a Brazilian daily newspaper on 23 November 2026 says the document sent to Fachin left out three items. They are a R$131 million (about US$22 million at the central bank’s rate of 5.9708) contract between Banco Master and the law firm of Moraes’s wife, talks over a R$50 million (about US$8.4 million) jet and helicopter, and 47 messages from Vorcaro.

Other Brazilian reports say the contract is in the material, and the police have not confirmed any omission. It is not known whether the court will act on Novo’s petition or when Gonet will answer.

Being named in a police report is not evidence of wrongdoing. See also the police rewrite of the reports and the earlier Vorcaro phone report on Moraes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a justice under investigation because a report names him?

No. The reports are meant to be purely descriptive, and being named is not evidence of a crime.

What happens next?

Gonet reviews the four reports, and the court has yet to rule on Novo’s petition.

Sources: Senate hearing record, 18 November 2026; Novo party petition to the Supreme Court, 23 November 2026 (as filed; not published); Central Bank of Brazil PTAX rate, 23 November 2026.

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