The court now holds a map of mentions rather than a judgement, and the next step belongs to prosecutors.

POLITICS: BRAZIL

Brazil’s Federal Police gave the Supreme Court a list of where its justices are named on a banker’s phone, under court terms that the police say allowed no analysis. The police delivered the reports to court president Edson Fachin on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and four of them have since gone to the country’s chief prosecutor.

The phone belongs to Daniel Vorcaro, the former banker behind the collapsed Brazilian bank Banco Master, whose failure set off a fraud investigation. For readers abroad, the question is whether a court that must judge its own members can be checked by anyone else.

Key Facts Who. Federal Police (PF) reports for Supreme Court (STF) president Edson Fachin; Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet is next.

Limit. The court ordered mentions listed “in a strictly descriptive way”; analysis was outside the order.

Next. Prosecutors have a 15-day period to ask for investigations, archiving or more work.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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The court now holds a map of mentions rather than a judgement, and the next step belongs to prosecutors.

The Supreme Court’s own note of Tuesday 13 October 2026 told the police to send every mention of any justice, “accompanied by its context, in a strictly descriptive way” (translated from Portuguese). The Federal Police said on Tuesday 24 November that its reports followed those terms, and that investigative analysis and cross-checking of data fall outside what the court ordered.

The police stressed that leaving out analysis is not the same as hiding information, and that the full material from Vorcaro’s phone was made available to the court’s presidency, to the justices who asked for it and to the Prosecutor-General’s Office. They added that they do not comment on the content of reports under judicial seal.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Andrei Rodrigues, the Federal Police director-general, told senators on Wednesday 18 November that the first version of the work had “exceeded the limits” set by the Supreme Court, and that he ordered it redone (translated from Portuguese). The redone reports reached Fachin that night.

Some senators at the hearing accused the police leadership of changing the reports to protect the justices, while Rodrigues said he acted so the reports could not later be challenged as void (translated). The dispute shows how much weight now rests on a report that only lists names.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (File photo)

The report on Justice André Mendonça runs to 35 pages and had its seal lifted on Friday 20 November at his own request. It counts 303 hits for “André Mendonça”, 1,294 for “Mendonça” and 79 for “Ministro André” in Vorcaro’s phones.

The report says its keyword searches were not exhaustive, so the finding covers only what those searches could find. A keyword search can miss nicknames, initials and abbreviations that a human reader would link to a justice.

The report says the keyword searches identified no record “that shows direct dialogue” between Vorcaro and Mendonça (translated). It does cite a March 2025 exchange between Vorcaro and a congressman indicating that the two men met, which Mendonça confirmed in September 2026, saying the banker had asked to discuss a case on court-ordered government debts.

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Fachin sent the reports on Supreme Court justices Alexandre de Moraes, Kassio Nunes Marques and Dias Toffoli to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, known as the PGR, on Thursday 19 November, and the Mendonça report went to the same office. He ordered the reports that mention five other justices archived: Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes, Flávio Dino and Cristiano Zanin.

The PGR, headed by Gonet, can ask for the cases to be archived for lack of evidence, ask for an investigation or request further steps. Any investigation of a justice would first need the approval of the full Supreme Court.

The reports describe only what is on the phone, so a mention in them is not a finding of wrongdoing by any justice. We found no published answer yet from the PGR, and no date for it inside the 15-day period.

The case tests the court’s image, because the same bench that rules on Banco Master must also decide, with the PGR, whether its own members should be investigated. The next dated step is the PGR’s answer to Fachin, and its choice between archiving and investigation will show how far the court’s own checks can reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the reports contain no analysis?

The court’s note of 13 October asked for mentions to be sent in a strictly descriptive way. The police say analysis and data cross-checking fall outside that order.

What happens to the four reports now?

The prosecutor-general’s office can ask for investigations, ask for archiving or ask for more police work. An investigation of a justice would still need the full court’s approval.

Does a mention mean a justice did something wrong?

No. The reports list where names appear, and a mention alone is not evidence of wrongdoing.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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