Air Force data released under Brazil's freedom-of-information law show one Supreme Court justice used most flights listed for the Defence Ministry, while the court says it follows the rules.

Politics: Brazil

Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), took 241 of 355 Air Force flights listed as at the Defence Ministry’s disposal between January 2023 and 1 October 2026. The figures come from flight data of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), released under the freedom-of-information law (LAI) and reported on Friday 27 November 2026.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

That is 67.9% of the flights, or roughly one every five to six days, and 229 of them ran between Brasília and São Paulo. The court said in a statement that ministers’ use of FAB aircraft follows the rules in force and criteria of institutional security.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Alexandre de Moraes, justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s top court.

What. 241 of 355 Defence Ministry flights (67.9%) since January 2023; 229 ran Brasília to São Paulo.

Court reply. Use of Air Force aircraft follows the rules and institutional-security criteria, the court says.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Air Force data released under Brazil’s freedom-of-information law show one Supreme Court justice used most flights listed for the Defence Ministry, while the court says it follows the rules.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Access to Information Law (Brazil) Email address Follow

The Air Force’s public flight listings do not name who requested these flights. Fellow justices flew far less: Justice Cármen Lúcia took 13 and Justice Kassio Nunes Marques four, and other authorities and delegations account for the remaining 97.

Decree 10.267 of 5 March 2020 sets who may request Air Force transport. It names the vice-president, the heads of the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and the Supreme Court, ministers of state and the armed forces commanders.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Other justices are not on that list. The decree lets the Defence Minister authorise transport for other national or foreign officials, a power he may delegate to the Air Force commander but no further.

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court plenary at the 2025 ceremony that made Alexandre de Moraes the court’s vice-president (Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency).

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The published figures do not show how each flight was authorised. The Defence Ministry’s role in approving them is therefore the open question.

The decree ranks requests by priority: medical emergency first, security second and official travel third. Security is thus a recognised ground, though the decree keeps its own list of who is entitled.

On 8 January 2023 rioters stormed the court, Congress and the presidential palace in Brasília. Moraes was later rapporteur, the justice who steers a case, in the coup-plot trial that followed.

In that trial the court’s First Panel, a five-justice chamber, sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday 11 September 2025 to 27 years and 3 months in prison. Moraes joined the Supreme Court on 22 March 2017, taking the seat of the late justice Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash that January.

Since 29 September 2025 Moraes has been the court’s vice-president under its president, Edson Fachin. The figures do not include the cost of the flights, so the price to taxpayers is not known.

The data cover flights only up to 1 October 2026, so later flights are not counted. No dated next step, such as a request to the ministry or a move in Congress, has been confirmed.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it illegal for a Brazilian justice to use Air Force jets?

The court says the use follows the rules in force, and no ruling or authority cited here has found otherwise. The decree lets the Defence Minister authorise other authorities.

Why does the court cite security?

It points to criteria of institutional security. Whether each flight met that test is not shown in the published figures.

Do the data show what the flights cost?

No. The figures list flights, not their cost to the public.

Sources Sources Brazilian Air Force flight records released under the Access to Information Law, as published 27 November 2026

Supreme Federal Court statement

Decree 10,267 of 2020

Supremo Tribunal Federal

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.