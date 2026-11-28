The police say they followed the court’s order to the letter. A newspaper says the signatures tell another story, and no official source has confirmed it.

Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado (CC BY 2.0), via Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Brazil

A Brazilian newspaper reported on Saturday 28 November 2026 that the reworked Federal Police reports on Supreme Court justices were signed by agents who never worked on the Banco Master investigation. The agents are identified only by registration numbers, not names, and neither the police nor the court has confirmed this.

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The Federal Police, Brazil’s national investigative force, said in a note on 24 November that its reports followed the Supreme Federal Court’s own rules. Banco Master, a private bank that Brazil’s central bank put into liquidation in November 2025, sits at the centre of the case.

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Key Facts Who. Federal Police agents; Supreme Court justices; Daniel Vorcaro, owner of the failed Banco Master.

What. Reworked reports on justices reportedly carry registration numbers, not names; this is unconfirmed.

When. Reports went to the court president on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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The police say they followed the court’s order to the letter. A newspaper says the signatures tell another story, and no official source has confirmed it.

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Justice Edson Fachin, president of the Supreme Federal Court, asked the police in October for a report listing every mention of a justice in messages from the bank’s owner, Daniel Vorcaro. As we reported on 17 November, the police director-general, Andrei Rodrigues, then rejected a first set of reports and removed two delegates, the senior investigators who coordinated the inquiry.

The original reports, filed on 3 November 2026, carried the signatures of eight members of the police team and all named, the newspaper said. The reworked set went to Fachin on 18 November and was then sent to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor.

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File photo (2016): Brazilian Federal Police agents with an evidence bag.

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The newspaper reported that the reworked reports were signed by agents who had not worked on the Master investigation. It said one agent signed the documents on both Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Justice Mendonça, has about four years in the force and never worked on the case, and that the paper withheld his identity.

Nobody in the police or the court has confirmed the signature detail, which rests on one newspaper’s reporting. The police have not publicly answered it.

The same newspaper also reported that the versions delivered to Fachin left out material from Vorcaro’s phone, which the police deny. A mention of a justice in a banker’s files is not evidence of wrongdoing by that justice.

The police replied in a note on 24 November, saying the reports were produced “in strict compliance with the determinations of Justice Edson Fachin”. They added: “Carrying out investigative analysis and data cross-checking goes beyond the scope of the judicial order, and respecting these limits is not to be confused with omission of information.”

The limits come from a Supreme Court note of 13 October, as quoted by the police, saying the police authority has “the duty to forward all mentions found, without exception” and must act “in a strictly descriptive manner”. The police also said the full phone material was made available to the court presidency and the prosecutor-general.

The dispute matters because a report on the country’s highest judges is only as accountable as its authors: the originals carried named signatories, while the reworked set, the newspaper says, names none. Whether the court will order the originals produced is not known.

Fachin sent the reports that mention Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Kassio Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli and André Mendonça to the prosecutor-general, who has 15 days to respond according to press accounts of 19 November, which points to early December. That date is unconfirmed, and no decision from the prosecutor-general is known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who signed the reworked police reports?

A Brazilian newspaper reports that the reworked versions carry only agents’ registration numbers, not names. Neither the police nor the court has confirmed this.

Did the police leave information out?

The police say their reports follow the court’s rules and that analysis goes beyond the order. They add that the full phone material is available to the court presidency and the prosecutor-general.

What happens next?

The prosecutor-general is due to respond on the mentions in early December, though that date is unconfirmed. Whether the court will order the original reports produced is not known.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: note of the Federal Police of 24 November 2026; Supreme Federal Court note of 13 October 2026 (as quoted by the police) · Polícia Federal · Supremo Tribunal Federal · Procuradoria-Geral da República

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