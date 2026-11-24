A man convicted of killing political opponents while in office is back in Brazilian custody, after Paraguay expelled him instead of extraditing him.

Security: Brazil

Paraguayan police arrested João de Lima Eleutério, a former mayor convicted in Brazil of murder, on Monday 23 November 2026 in Salto del Guairá, a Paraguayan border city. Paraguay then expelled him and handed him to Brazil’s Federal Police.

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The victims were political opponents of Eleutério, then mayor of Marquinho, a small municipality in southern Brazil, according to the authorities. The case shows one route for bringing a fugitive back from Paraguay: expulsion rather than a court-ordered extradition.

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Key Facts Who. João de Lima Eleutério, ex-mayor of Marquinho, a Paraná town, convicted of murder in Brazil.

What. Arrested in Salto del Guairá, Paraguay, on Monday 23 November 2026, then expelled to Brazil.

Sentences. Prosecutors and police put his combined sentences at over 65 years.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

A man convicted of killing political opponents while in office is back in Brazilian custody, after Paraguay expelled him instead of extraditing him.

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The arrest took place in the Villa Parque Itaipu area of Salto del Guairá, according to Paraguayan police. Paraguay’s police international cooperation department, known as DECACPI, made the arrest with investigators from Katueté, a town in Paraguay’s border region.

The Paraná state prosecutors’ office (MP-PR) said the Brazilian side was a joint operation involving its Guarapuava anti-organised-crime unit, called Gaeco, and the civil police of Guaíra, a Paraná city opposite Salto del Guairá across the border. The MP-PR describes him as a fugitive from Brazilian justice who had been hiding in Paraguay for years.

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Asunción, Paraguay’s capital, seen across the Paraguay River. (File photo) Photo: P. S. F. Freitas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Commissioner Carlos Duré of the Paraguayan police said officers received information about four months earlier that Eleutério might be in Paraguay. The statements do not say who supplied the tip.

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Officers took him to Ciudad del Este, Paraguay’s eastern border hub, and Paraguay then expelled him to Brazil’s Federal Police, the national law-enforcement agency, in Foz do Iguaçu, a Paraná city at the tri-border with Argentina. On Tuesday 24 November he was in the Federal Police lock-up, due to move to a Paraná penitentiary facility run by Deppen, the state’s penal police.

Expulsion is an administrative decision by the host country, while extradition is a court process. Paraguay expelled him instead of extraditing him, and Brazil took him into custody at the border city of Foz do Iguaçu.

The MP-PR lists six homicides committed between 1997 and 2000, while Eleutério held office, in three court cases in Laranjeiras do Sul and Palmital, both Paraná towns, and in Marquinho. It puts his combined sentences at more than 65 years.

Paraguayan police count four homicide convictions and one for bodily injury, with sentences totalling 66 years and 8 months. A single conviction can cover more than one killing, so the two counts do not have to conflict.

Paraguayan police call him a fugitive since 2011, when a court in Laranjeiras do Sul convicted him on 15 April. They say it was for ordering the 1998 killing of two brothers who were political rivals, in which one brother’s wife was badly wounded.

The same police account puts that sentence at 23 years, while the MP-PR lists 21 years for the two homicides there. The victims’ names are not given in the statements we found.

Eleutério told Paraguayan authorities, in their account, that he acknowledged the conviction but had appealed. He said he was moved to a semi-open regime, a looser form of custody, and stayed in Brazil about 14 more years before moving to Paraguay.

His account is unconfirmed and conflicts with the police description of a fugitive since 2011. No dates for the appeal or the semi-open regime have been published.

His party and the dates of his term as mayor have not been confirmed. His age is reported as 66 in one account and 70 in another.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between expulsion and extradition?

Expulsion is an administrative decision by the host country. Extradition is a court process.

Is it settled that he was a fugitive since 2011?

No. Paraguayan police describe him that way, but his own account says he stayed in Brazil after an appeal, and that account is unconfirmed.

Where is he now?

The MP-PR said he was in the Federal Police lock-up in Foz do Iguaçu. He is due to move to a Paraná penitentiary facility.

Sources: Paraná State Prosecutor’s Office (MP-PR) statement, 24 November 2026; Paraguayan police international cooperation department (DECACPI) statements, 23-24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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