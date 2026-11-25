Officials say the number of people affected has been growing through the day as reports arrive from smaller towns.

Iguaçu Falls at Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, a town inside the red-warning area on Saturday (file photo, 2017). (Photo: Fellipe Toffolo de Souza, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Disasters: Brazil

Violent storms and flash floods in the southern Brazilian state of Paraná have killed six people since Monday 23 November 2026, the state civil defence, the emergency-response agency, confirmed on Wednesday 25 November. Officials estimate that about 10,000 people are affected across at least 40 towns.

Paraná is also home to Foz do Iguaçu, the gateway to the Iguaçu Falls that many foreign visitors cross into Brazil to see. We found no official statement on whether visits to the Falls have been affected.

Key Facts Who. Paraná state civil defence, whose executive coordinator is Colonel Ivan Ricardo Fernandes.

What. Storms and floods; six deaths confirmed in four towns.

Where. At least 40 towns, including Campo Largo, Verê and Mato Rico.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:30 GMT.

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Officials say the number of people affected has been growing through the day as reports arrive from smaller towns.

River and forest near Foz do Iguaçu, in Paraná state. (File photo) Photo: MTur Destinos, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The six deaths are in four towns: two in Campo Largo, two in Nova Esperança do Sudoeste, one in Mato Rico and one in Verê. The two most recent victims are a woman aged 35 in Verê and a man aged 25 in Mato Rico.

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Colonel Fernandes said at least 40 cities had been hit and that about 10,000 people were affected. “The number has been growing through the day,” he said, explaining that information reaches the civil defence in stages once the first rescue work is under way.

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The towns lie far apart. Campo Largo is in the Curitiba metropolitan area, Verê and Nova Esperança do Sudoeste are in the southwest, and Mato Rico is in the centre of the state.

That spread shows the storm system is not a single local flood. It also makes the count harder, because each municipality reports to the state at its own pace.

Reports from the affected towns mention a landslide on the PR-481 state highway and a flooded road in Mato Rico. Rain has also flooded roads in the southwest of the state.

What the officials have not said matters for readers planning travel or trade. They have not published a list of road closures, a count of homes destroyed or a figure for people left homeless.

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The reports describe flooded or blocked roads in the southwest, but the state has not published a full list. Travellers with plans in Paraná should check directly with their airline, hotel and tour operator.

The count of affected people differs between messages, because each one was issued at a different hour. The six deaths are the ones that officials have placed in specific towns, and the final figure may be higher.

The civil defence has not said how long the bad weather is expected to last. The next update will be the state bulletin that counts affected people and homes, which officials say they are compiling as reports come in.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died in the Paraná storms?

Officials have confirmed six deaths in four towns since Monday 23 November. The toll may rise as reports arrive.

How many people are affected?

The civil defence estimates about 10,000 people in at least 40 towns. It says the figure has been growing during the day.

More: Brazil news

Sources Paraná State Civil Defence statements of 25 November 2026, as relayed by Paraná state media.

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