A decades-old case of state responsibility meets a very small bill. The pensions would cost little, but opponents say the vote sets a precedent.

File photo. The plenary of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies in Brasília, 2015. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, voted on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to grant lifetime pensions to relatives of the 11 people who disappeared in the 1990 Acari massacre, according to the Chamber of Deputies. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The Acari case concerns 11 people, many of them adolescents, who were taken from a farm in Magé, in Rio de Janeiro state, on 26 July 1990. Their bodies were never found.

Key Facts Who. The Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, approved Bill 1969/2022, written by Deputy Talíria Petrone.

What. Monthly lifetime pension of R$1,621 (about US$279), one minimum wage, for the victims’ families.

Cost. The estimated fiscal cost is up to R$200,000 a year (about US$34,400).

When. Approved on Tuesday 24 November 2026; the bill now goes to the Senate.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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A decades-old case of state responsibility meets a very small bill. The pensions would cost little, but opponents say the vote sets a precedent.

The bill’s text says the Brazilian state recognises its responsibility for the forced disappearance of the 11 victims, according to the Chamber of Deputies’ summary of 24 November. Investigations identified the group that took them as security agents tied to an extermination group, and Amnesty International, the human rights group, reported in 1994 that Rio’s state Military Police intelligence unit had identified the kidnappers as military police officers.

Relatives organised to demand justice, and in 1993 two women linked to the movement were murdered. In its judgment of 4 July 2024, made public in December 2024, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the regional human rights court, found that state agents forcibly disappeared the 11.

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A street corner in central Rio de Janeiro. (File photo)

The court also found that Brazil failed to investigate in reasonable time the 1993 murders of two relatives who sought justice, including Edméa da Silva Euzébio, a leader of the Mothers of Acari, the relatives’ campaign group. It ordered compensation to the families and told Brazil to make forced disappearance a crime.

The pension would equal one minimum wage a month, currently R$1,621 (about US$279 at 5.81 reais per dollar, the closing rate of the market-data provider RT on 25 November 2026). Parents and other ascendants come first, with mothers given priority, then descendants in equal shares, then siblings.

It carries no death-pension rights and cannot pass to other relatives or to heirs of beneficiaries. Deputy Orlando Silva of São Paulo, who presented the bill to the full chamber as rapporteur, the deputy who writes the report on a bill, said on 24 November that it would cost up to R$200,000 a year (about US$34,400).

Silva added, in words translated from Portuguese: “The real value is probably lower, given the time since the events (1990) and the death of part of the potential beneficiaries.” He therefore treats the R$200,000 figure as a ceiling.

The text also places the Mothers of Acari in the Book of Heroes and Heroines of the Homeland, a national honour roll kept at the Tancredo Neves Pantheon in Brasília. It makes 26 July, the date the 11 were taken, the National Day of Victims of Forced Disappearances.

The Chamber’s Human Rights Committee approved a rewritten substitute text by Deputy Reimont of Rio de Janeiro in June 2026. The plenary took the bill up on 24 November, and the rapporteur gave the budget and legal committee opinions on the floor.

Deputy Hildo Rocha of Maranhão criticised the lack of a budget-impact estimate, noting that the Chamber passed a fiscal adjustment bill on Monday 23 November. “How do we who approved a fiscal adjustment yesterday push money for the Union [the federal government] to pay today?” he asked on 24 November (translated from Portuguese).

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Silva replied that the 2026 budget guidelines law, Law 15,321 of 2025, waives the impact estimate for very small increases in mandatory spending, which he said applies here. Rocha’s criticism concerned the missing estimate.

Opposition leader Cabo Gilberto Silva of Paraíba voiced the strongest objection on 24 November, asking: “How will we hold the state responsible for something that happened in 1990, 36 years ago?” He warned that the bill “will open a precedent” and argued that there is still no final judgment on the disappearance (translated from Portuguese).

Deputy Jandira Feghali of Rio de Janeiro replied that Brazil must recognise state crimes, saying “it was a massacre, like Candelária” (translated), a reference to the 1993 killing of eight youths in Rio. Petrone, the bill’s author, said: “The state cannot tear young people from their families, make their bodies disappear, and the mothers suffer to this day” (translated).

The money is small against the federal budget, but the vote carries weight beyond it. Together with the court’s finding, it would move the case from a family demand to an official admission of state responsibility, if the Senate agrees.

The people who gain are the closest relatives of the 11, through a modest monthly payment, while opponents argue the state is being asked to answer for events 36 years old. It is not known whether other families of the disappeared will seek similar pensions.

The Senate must now take up the bill, and no second dated step has been confirmed. Senators can approve the text as it stands or change it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Acari massacre?

A group of people, many of them adolescents, was taken from a farm in Magé, Rio de Janeiro state, in 1990 and never found. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights found that state agents forcibly disappeared them.

Who would receive the pension?

Close relatives of the victims, with mothers first, then children and then siblings. The payment cannot be passed on to other heirs.

What happens next?

The Senate must now consider the bill. Senators can approve it or change it.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies news release, 24 November 2026 (https://www.camara.leg.br/noticias/1322494-camara-aprova-pensao-especial-para-parentes-das-vitimas-da-chacina-de-acari); Inter-American Court of Human Rights, Leite de Souza and others v. Brazil, judgment of 4 July 2024, Series C No. 531 (https://www.corteidh.or.cr/docs/casos/articulos/seriec_531_esp.pdf); Brazilian Human Rights Ministry summary of the judgment (https://www.gov.br/mdh/pt-br/navegue-por-temas/atuacao-internacional/organizacao-dos-estados-americanos-oea/corte-interamericana-de-direitos-humanos/sentencas/resumen_531_por.pdf).

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