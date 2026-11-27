Lawmakers must find room for their own spending in a budget with no slack, and the Senate says the real effect on each area is still unknown.

Brazil's congress. Polls here must be registered with the electoral authority before publication. (Photo: "Brasilia Congresso Nacional 05 2007 221" by Mario Roberto Duran Ortiz, via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain.)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Joint Budget Committee approved a report on Thursday 26 November 2026 that cancels R$2.09 billion (about US$360 million) of federal spending. The money will pay for amendments, the projects that deputies and senators add to the budget.

The committee, a joint panel of deputies and senators that shapes the national budget, approved the preliminary 2027 budget report by Senator Eduardo Braga, its rapporteur-general. All US$ figures in this article use a rounded R$5.80 per US$1.

Key Facts Who. Senator Eduardo Braga, the main budget rapporteur, won committee approval of the preliminary report.

What. The report cancels R$2.09 billion (about US$360 million) of discretionary spending to fund lawmakers’ amendments.

When. Approved Thursday 26 November 2026; Braga hopes Congress votes the final budget by 17 December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT.

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Lawmakers must find room for their own spending in a budget with no slack, and the Senate says the real effect on each area is still unknown.

The Senate said on 26 November that Brazil’s 2027 budget bill foresees revenue and spending of almost R$7.5 trillion (about US$1.29 trillion). Braga said after the meeting, according to the Senate release of 26 November, that each percentage point off the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, would save R$60 billion (about US$10 billion).

Earlier coverage tracks the 2027 budget bill sent to Congress and the Senate’s budget savings plan. A third report covers the spending brake plan that came before them.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The preliminary report defines the rules for analysing the bill and the revenue parameters, the Senate said. The final report comes later, after the sector rapporteurs finish their work.

The Senate puts the cut at R$2 billion, while the committee’s figure is R$2.09 billion, and says it is needed because the 2027 spending ceiling of R$2.6 trillion (about US$448 billion) is already fully committed. Amendments with no reserve in the government’s bill must therefore be paid by taking money from other lines.

Who Pays for the Amendments

Of the cut, R$1.1 billion (about US$190 million) goes to the 16 sector rapporteurs, the lawmakers who handle collective amendments for one policy area each, the Senate said. The rest is split between state caucuses and the rapporteur-general.

The report keeps health spending at R$272.18 billion (about US$46.9 billion), only R$20 million (about US$3.4 million) above the constitutional minimum, or floor, of R$272.16 billion (about US$46.9 billion). The Education ministry gets R$246.3 billion (about US$42.5 billion), up R$12.9 billion (about US$2.2 billion), or 5.5%, from 2026, the Senate said.

Federal higher education gets R$2.1 billion more (about US$362 million), up 4.3%. Braga pledged on 26 November to protect federal institutes of education and the universities.

Programmes such as Farmácia Popular, the federal subsidised-medicines scheme, “cannot, under any circumstances, suffer any kind of budget cut,” he told the committee. After the meeting Braga said Brazil must cut interest rates as fast as possible, according to the Senate release.

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He added that discretionary spending is less than 9% of the total. Deputy Lindbergh Farias, a Workers’ Party (PT) lawmaker from Rio de Janeiro, said universities and federal institutes would lose R$123 million (about US$21 million) under the cut.

Braga promised to restore that sum in the final report, the Senate said.

The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, where the federal ministries stand. File photo.

The Calendar Runs to 17 December

The committee begins reviewing the sector rapporteurs’ reports next week and their votes start on 1 December, the Senate said, and Braga then consolidates the final report. He hopes the full Congress votes it by 17 December, before the recess.

Agência Brasil reports that the committee is expected to vote the final report in the week of 14 December, with the legislative year ending on 23 December. The Senate says the real effect on each area will be known only after the sector votes.

Braga described the process as participatory, since Congress represents the Brazilian people.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s budget committee decide?

It approved the preliminary report on the 2027 budget, which cancels some discretionary federal spending to pay for lawmakers’ amendments. The final report, which sets the actual figures, still has to be written and voted.

Will the cut definitely happen?

Not necessarily. The Senate says the real effect on each area is known only after the sector votes.

Why does the budget matter to investors abroad?

Braga ties the budget to interest rates and says Brazil must cut them as fast as possible. The final vote will show how much room Congress leaves for that.

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