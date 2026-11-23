A petrochemical plant in the Camacari industrial area of Bahia, where Braskem operates its largest Brazilian complex (Photo: Secom Bahia, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

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Braskem, Brazil’s largest petrochemical company, has reached a deal with its creditors to restructure about US$11 billion of debt, people familiar with the talks said on Monday 23 November 2026. Its shares closed up 11.92% in São Paulo at R$2.91 (about US$0.49), and its American depositary receipts (ADRs), the shares traded in New York, gained 25.5% to US$0.93.

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The sources say creditors holding more than half of the claims have joined an out-of-court recovery plan that Braskem is to file in court. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company and one of Braskem’s two main shareholders, agreed to inject US$1.3 billion.

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Key Facts Who. Braskem, Brazil’s biggest petrochemical maker, and its creditors, with Petrobras a main shareholder.

What. Out-of-court deal on about US$11 billion of debt; total capitalisation US$4.9 billion.

When. Reported Monday 23 November 2026; the plan is to be filed in court.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 21:45 GMT

Braskem’s shares jumped after creditors and Petrobras agreed a US$4.9 billion capitalisation.

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After the deal Braskem is left with about US$7 billion of debt. Petrobras puts in US$1.3 billion of fresh money, and creditors convert part of their claims into capital, which brings the total to US$4.9 billion.

Braskem filed for extrajudicial recovery, a Brazilian out-of-court process that still needs a judge’s approval, in August 2026. Our earlier report on the creditor talks and the Brazil hub give the background.

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File photo. The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo.

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Petrobras shares closed down 3.48% (common) and 3.07% (preferred) on Monday. The US$1.3 billion is the only fresh cash in the US$4.9 billion total, since the rest comes from creditors converting debt.

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Braskem has not published the plan’s terms in a filing we could open, and its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the American market regulator, is dated 19 November. We do not know the price at which claims convert or how much existing shareholders would be diluted.

For US investors, the New York-listed ADRs gained 25% in a day on the news. The next step is the court filing of the plan and the judge’s approval, which the sources did not date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an extrajudicial recovery?

It is a Brazilian process in which a company agrees terms with creditors first and then asks a judge to approve them. It is separate from a court-led judicial recovery.

What is Petrobras’ role at Braskem?

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, is one of Braskem’s two main shareholders, with the investment firm IG4. It agreed to put fresh money into the company as part of the deal.

Sources Sources: closing prices from B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, and New York trading, 23 November 2026 (RT); Braskem’s filing history at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (sec.gov). The terms of the agreement come from people familiar with the talks; Braskem had not published them when we checked.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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