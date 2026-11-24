Botswana’s parties agreed proposals on registration, counting and party agents, and rejected electronic voting. Nothing is law yet.

Botswana’s political parties agreed on Tuesday 17 November 2026 on a package of changes to the country’s election rules, from the ID accepted for voter registration to how ballots are counted. They turned down electronic voting and electronic counting, saying consensus had not been reached on adopting technology.

Moeti Mohwasa, the minister for the State President, defence and security, chairs the All-Party Conference, the forum where every registered party meets. He said the government would carry the outcome forward “faithfully and without delay”, with the reforms now going to the Attorney General, the government’s chief legal adviser, to be drafted as amendments to the Electoral Act.

Key Facts Who. All registered political parties, meeting as the All-Party Conference chaired by Minister Moeti Mohwasa.

What. Parties backed wider voter ID and party access to the voters’ roll, and rejected electronic voting.

When. Tuesday 17 November 2026 in Gaborone; amendments are possible early next year.

Next. The Attorney General drafts amendments to the Electoral Act, the law that governs Botswana’s elections.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Libya's oil firm says a group shut a pipeline valve” Get the brief

File photo, 2009. The Parliament building in Gaborone, where Botswana’s lawmakers sit. (Photo: Iulus Ascanius, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Botswana

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Botswana’s parties agreed proposals on registration, counting and party agents, and rejected electronic voting. Nothing is law yet.

The process began in August 2026, when all registered parties agreed to submit proposed reforms to the Electoral Act, Mohwasa told the conference on 17 November. A technical team merged the proposals, and the combined list was tabled at the conference’s second meeting on Wednesday 2 September 2026.

At that meeting, parties asked for more time to consult their decision-making structures and make further written submissions, Mohwasa said. In September the conference wanted Parliament to review the Act in November so that some changes could apply at the 2029 general election, but the timetable now points to early next year.

The conference chose to prioritise reforms that do not require a constitutional amendment. Mohwasa said that gives it a realistic timeframe.

On the voters’ roll, parties agreed to use the 2024 roll as the baseline for future elections and to keep the existing rule that a voter’s principal residence decides where they register. Parties would also get access to a verified electronic voters’ roll, the digital register of eligible voters.

On identity, a driver’s licence or a passport will be accepted for voter registration alongside the Omang, Botswana’s national identity card. Some parties want registration linked to the national identity system, Mohwasa said.

Parties agreed that the same observation arrangements used on election day should also cover voter registration. The conference also agreed to seek a code of conduct for polling agents, messengers, clerks and party registration agents, and equal party representation at counting centres.

Mohwasa said counting would be centralised at polling-district level, an area covering several polling stations, rather than at each individual station. Disabled voters would be able to vote during the early-voting period now set aside for polling staff, and ballot boxes would be transparent, though marks on ballot papers must not be visible.

The conference rejected electronic voting and electronic counting, saying consensus had not been reached on adopting technology. On exit polling, which means surveying voters as they leave polling stations, it noted that the practice is already provided for in existing regulations, so no new law is needed.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Penalties for voter trafficking stay as they are. A proposal to relax the requirements for amending an election petition was referred to the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services, where it is linked to a proposed Electoral Court, a specialised court for election disputes.

Parties will now take the resolutions back to their leadership structures before anything is tabled in Parliament, and amendments are possible early next year. No tabling date has been announced, and public accounts do not say which parties backed each item.

For investors and observers in the United States, the package matters because it would shape how the next general election is run, a goal the conference set in September for the 2029 vote. Nothing is law yet, and the Attorney General’s draft will show how closely the final text follows what the parties agreed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Botswana’s parties agree?

They agreed to use the 2024 voters’ roll as a baseline, to accept a driver’s licence or passport for registration, and to give parties access to a verified electronic roll. They also agreed that observation should cover voter registration, and that counting should move to polling-district level.

Will Botswana vote electronically?

Not under this package. The conference rejected electronic voting and counting, saying consensus had not been reached.

When could the new rules take effect?

Amendments are possible early next year, and in September the conference aimed for some changes to apply at the 2029 general election. No tabling date has been announced.

Sources Remarks of Minister Moeti Mohwasa to the All-Party Conference and to reporters, 17 November 2026 · BOPA, the Botswana government’s news agency, report of 18 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →