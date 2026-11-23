Bolivia cut ties with Israel in 2023 and restored them in December 2025. Herzog's post is the main account of the meeting, and no source we reviewed says whether the delegation signed anything.

Brief: Bolivia and Israel

Isaac Herzog, Israel’s president, received the heads of Bolivia’s two legislative chambers in Israel, he said in a message on social media reported on Sunday 22 November 2026. Diego Ávila, president of Bolivia’s Senate, and Roberto Castro, president of the Chamber of Deputies, made up the delegation.

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Herzog called it a historic visit after many years, and said the delegation came after the renewal of diplomatic relations. He listed climate, security, health, science, space and agriculture as areas for cooperation.

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Key Facts Who. Isaac Herzog, Israel’s president; Diego Ávila (Bolivia’s Senate president) and Roberto Castro (Chamber of Deputies president).

What. Herzog received the first Bolivian legislative delegation to visit Israel in over two decades, he said.

When. Reported Sunday 22 November 2026; ties were restored on Tuesday 9 December 2025.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

Bolivia cut ties with Israel in 2023 and restored them in December 2025. Herzog’s post is the main account of the meeting, and no source we reviewed says whether the delegation signed anything.

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Bolivia broke relations with Israel in October 2023, under then-president Luis Arce, over Israel’s offensive in Gaza after the attack by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, of 7 October 2023. Our earlier coverage recorded the break.

On 9 December 2025 the two governments announced full restoration of relations, formalised in Washington by Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. The Bolivian Foreign Ministry called it “a historic step”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

La Paz, Bolivia, with Illimani mountain behind. Photo: Pavel Špindler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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The signed document commits the two countries to naming ambassadors, to a high-level team that will prepare a roadmap for resident embassies, and to official and business visits. The signing took place in Washington.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 legislators of the Libre alliance, a bloc of right-leaning Bolivian lawmakers, launched a pro-Israel parliamentary group in Congress with eight members at the start, co-chaired by Senator Leonardo Roca. The group is part of the Israel Allies Foundation, an international network of pro-Israel caucuses.

It is not known whether ambassadors have been named. Whether the visit produced any signed agreements is also not known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bolivia and Israel break ties?

Bolivia cut relations during the Gaza war under its previous government. Relations were restored under Paz, with a signing in Washington.

What happens next?

Ambassadors are to be named and a team is to draft a roadmap for resident embassies. Whether either step has happened is not yet known.

Sources Message by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, reported 22 November 2026; Bolivian Foreign Ministry statement, 9 December 2025; announcement of the Libre alliance parliamentary group, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error