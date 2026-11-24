Bolivia's biggest city has gone more than 16 years without a charter of its own. Its council must now turn residents' proposals into a text that two thirds of its members will back.

The municipal building in central Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the city where Marset was captured on 13 March (file photo: Parallelepiped09, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Bolivia

Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia’s largest city, has entered the final phase of its public consultation on a first city charter. Council president Luisa Nayar held a consultation session on Monday 23 November 2026, and the process moves to Municipal District 14 on Tuesday and District 13 on Wednesday.

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The charter, known in Spanish as the Carta Orgánica, is the city’s own basic law, a kind of local constitution that sets how its autonomous municipal government works. After further sessions in other sectors and with universities, the council will consolidate the residents’ proposals and take the document to a plenary vote.

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Key Facts Who. Santa Cruz de la Sierra’s city council, led by council president Luisa Nayar.

What. Final phase of public consultation on the city charter, now in the districts.

Next. A two-thirds council vote, a constitutional check, then a citizen referendum.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 10:30 GMT.

Bolivia’s biggest city has gone more than 16 years without a charter of its own. Its council must now turn residents’ proposals into a text that two thirds of its members will back.

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The effort is not new. In July 2026 council secretary Marco Cadena said a new stage had begun to conclude the charter, with the commitment that it be approved before the end of the current annual legislative term.

The council began forming a Special Commission on Municipal Autonomy, chaired by Nayar, with vice president Francisco Bánzer, Cadena as secretary, and councillors José Hugo Antelo and María Victoria Rosales as members. Cadena’s press office said the process had gone more than 16 years without being consolidated “because of various political circumstances”.

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Cadena said in July that the council would “change that reality” and “guarantee the conclusion of the Carta Orgánica in this term” (translated from Spanish). He added that the document would not be written “shut in an office or within four walls” (translated).

Cadena said the process would involve universities, professional associations, neighbourhood councils, business people, trade groups, transport workers, young people and civil society organisations, with visits to all 15 municipal districts. The aim, he said, is a more transparent and efficient municipal government, with tools for urban growth, mobility, storm drainage, the environment, digital transformation and development planning.

How the Charter Becomes Law

The power to write such a charter comes from Bolivia’s Constitution of 2009. Article 302 gives municipal governments the exclusive competence to draft their own Carta Orgánica, and Article 275 says each deliberative body must draft it in a participatory way.

The same Article 275 sets the hurdles: approval by two thirds of all members of the body, a constitutionality review, and an approving referendum in the territory. Those three steps set the path the Santa Cruz text must follow to become law.

Nayar said on Monday 23 November, as she called residents to take part: “This is our city, these are our rules and we are building them together” (translated). She said it was “paradoxical” that after 16 years the municipality still has no Carta Orgánica (translated).

Nayar called the document the “social contract of the people of Santa Cruz”, in Spanish “contrato social de los cruceños” (translated). She said it sets the basis for how the municipal government works, strengthens municipal autonomy and is a step to consolidate the autonomy process in Santa Cruz.

Plaza 24 de Septiembre in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the city's main square. Photo: Parallelepiped09, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happens After the District Tour

The consultation is not ending with the district tour. The council will continue consultations in other sectors of the city and with academic institutions before the plenary considers the text.

Only then will the council consolidate the proposals from the citizen and institutional sessions and take the document to the plenary. Approval needs the backing of two thirds of the councillors, and Nayar said she hopes it will be approved unanimously.

That hope is Nayar’s own forecast, not a vote count. The council has not said why earlier attempts failed beyond “political circumstances”, so it is unclear whether the same obstacles remain.

If the plenary approves the text, the charter must be sent to the Tribunal Constitucional, Bolivia’s Plurinational Constitutional Tribunal, to verify that its provisions are constitutional. If it passes, a referendum follows in which citizens have the final decision.

The council has announced no date for the plenary vote or for the referendum. The council has said only that the plenary comes after the consolidation of proposals.

The next dated step is the session in District 13 on Wednesday 25 November. After that, the council has named no date, only the sequence of consolidation, a two-thirds vote, a constitutional check and a referendum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Carta Orgánica of Santa Cruz de la Sierra?

It is the city’s own basic law, which sets how its autonomous municipal government works. The council president calls it the city’s social contract.

What happens after the consultation?

The council consolidates the proposals and votes, and approval needs two thirds of its members. A constitutional review and a citizen referendum follow.

Is a vote on the charter scheduled?

No date has been announced for the council vote or the referendum. Residents have the final decision only after the other steps are done.

Sources Concejo Municipal de Santa Cruz de la Sierra (statements of 17 July and 23 November 2026); Constitución Política del Estado, Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia, 2009, Articles 275 and 302; Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacional (https://www.tcpbolivia.bo/).

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