The departure adds a new gap at the top of a prosecution service that Bolivia’s interim Attorney General is trying to rebuild.

Santa Cruz de la Sierra from above, in a file photo. Photo: Parallelepiped09 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief: Bolivia

Jimmy Fernando López Rojas, the regional chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia’s largest city, announced his resignation on Monday 23 November 2026, 35 days after he took office. He said he must travel to Brazil for medical tests after a stroke in February 2025.

López said the most responsible step was to “step aside” so that whoever takes over can give the Santa Cruz prosecution office all their time (our translation). Of the latest stretch of his short term he said: “Han sido 20 días duros”, or “It has been 20 hard days”.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Jimmy López Rojas, Santa Cruz’s regional chief prosecutor (fiscal departamental), in office since 19 October.

What. He resigned on 23 November, citing medical tests abroad that will take about 20 days.

Why it matters. Bolivia’s prosecution service is being rebuilt under interim Attorney General José Armando Urioste.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

The departure adds a new gap at the top of a prosecution service that Bolivia’s interim Attorney General is trying to rebuild.

He called the administration of justice “totally devastated” and said Attorney General José Armando Urioste, Bolivia’s interim top prosecutor, wants to rebuild it as far as possible. Urioste was sworn in on 5 October, after the national legislature voted on 3 October to suspend the previous Attorney General, Roger Mariaca, and named Urioste to replace him.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

López took up his post on 19 October with the other new regional prosecutors, and spoke for them on the need to keep the prosecution service independent. Three days later Urioste removed two prosecutors who appeared on a new US government list restricting visas for 40 Bolivians, saying his office had already been investigating them.

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File photo. Courtyard of the historic Casa de la Libertad in Sucre, Bolivia’s constitutional capital, 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

It is not yet known who will lead the Santa Cruz office or when the resignation takes effect. López said: “Me voy, pero vuelvo en algún momento”, or “I am leaving, but I will come back at some point”, and gave no date.

For US readers, Santa Cruz is Bolivia’s main commercial centre, so who leads its prosecutors matters to companies and to cases tied to US visa restrictions. The turnover shows how unsettled Bolivia’s justice system remains after the suspension and detention of Mariaca, and more is on our Bolivia news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Santa Cruz prosecutor resign?

Jimmy López says he needs medical tests in Brazil after a stroke and that the office needs a leader who can work full time.

Who runs Bolivia’s prosecution service?

José Armando Urioste has been interim Attorney General since 5 October 2026, appointed by the national legislature.

Sources: Public statements of Jimmy López Rojas, 23 November 2026, and of José Armando Urioste, 19 and 22 October 2026; Bolivian legislature, session of 3 October 2026 (suspension of Roger Mariaca).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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