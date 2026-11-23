The ombudsman names weapons in prisons, overcrowding and too few police officers as risk factors, and wants prosecutors to report on every case.

Illimani, the snow-capped mountain that towers over La Paz, pictured in April 2014. Photo: Hernan Payrumani / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Brief | Security: Bolivia

Bolivia’s state ombudsman says 19 inmates have died in violent incidents inside the country’s prisons so far in 2026, up from 15 in all of 2025. The Defensoría del Pueblo, the state human rights office, put the rise at 26.67% in a statement from La Paz on Monday 23 November 2026.

Ombudsman Pedro Callisaya calls it a structural crisis of the prison system that needs “forceful action by the State”. He urged the Ministry of Government (the interior ministry), the national prison service and the police to adopt an urgent prison security plan.

Key Facts Who. Ombudsman Pedro Callisaya of Bolivia’s Defensoría del Pueblo, the state human rights office.

What. 19 violent deaths in prisons so far in 2026, against 15 in all of 2025.

Where. Prisons across Bolivia.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

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The ombudsman names weapons in prisons, overcrowding and too few police officers as risk factors, and wants prosecutors to report on every case.

Callisaya names weapons inside prisons and overcrowding as the main risk factors. “Overcrowding weakens security controls”, he said, and he cited limits on entry checks and internal surveillance.

The courtyard of the Casa de la Libertad in Sucre, Bolivia’s constitutional capital. (File photo) photo. Courtyard of the Casa de la Libertad, Sucre, Bolivia, 2013. Photo: Henry Ponce Barco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Defensoría also points to the mixing of inmates awaiting trial with convicted prisoners, too few police officers, poor buildings and heavy use of pretrial detention. It says these conditions feed extortion, threats and violence inside the prisons.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

It asked the Ministry of Government, the prison service and the police for tighter checks to keep out weapons, more officers, classification of inmates by risk and video surveillance with rapid-response protocols. It also asked the prosecutor’s office to report on the state of its investigations into all 19 deaths.

The count has grown since September, when Callisaya said 17 violent deaths had been recorded, already above the 2025 total, with more than 33,000 people held in 46 prisons. At that seminar, officials of the Defensoría’s torture-prevention unit tied the rise to internal power disputes and to groups linked to transnational crime, citing violence at the prison in Cobija, a city in the northern Pando department.

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The Defensoría has asked the Ministry of Government for the plan. The Ministry’s response is not yet known.

“We will continue presenting these alerts so that the competent bodies adopt the necessary measures”, Callisaya said. The Defensoría will keep monitoring prisons nationwide as Bolivia’s national torture-prevention body.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the ombudsman want the Government to do?

A plan to keep weapons out, add police and separate inmates by risk. It also wants prosecutors to report on each case.

Is the 26.67% a full-year figure?

No. It compares the count so far this year with the full 2025 total, so the final figure for 2026 may be higher.

Sources: Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia, press release, 23 November 2026; Defensoría remarks at an international seminar on prison systems, September 2026. More: Bolivia news.

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