The arrests give police a reason to tighten security, but the claim about paid marchers is a police theory, and the union leader has demanded proof.

File photo. Dump trucks and makeshift camps at a gold-mining site on the Mapiri River, La Paz department, Bolivia. Photo: Puya Raimondi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Bolivia

Police in Bolivia arrested four men they describe as miners on Friday 27 November, and say they seized about 240 sticks of dynamite, 400 detonators and Bs 75,000 in cash (about US$6,300). Police commander Adrián Álvarez said the arrests came during checks on buses carrying groups to a march called by the Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB), the country’s main union federation.

Police read the cash as a sign that some marchers were being paid, a theory the COB’s leader, Mario Argollo, rejected the same day. No evidence for it has been published, and police have not said which group the four men belong to.

Key Facts Who. Four men police call miners, arrested on Friday 27 November on the way to the union march.

What. Police say they seized about 240 dynamite sticks, 400 detonators, fuse and Bs 75,000 (about US$6,300).

Claim. Police suspect the cash was meant to pay marchers; the union federation demands proof.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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The arrests give police a reason to tighten security, but the claim about paid marchers is a police theory, and the union leader has demanded proof.

The COB marched from El Alto into La Paz on 27 November against a diesel price rise. The march stayed peaceful and ended with a rally near Plaza San Francisco, a square in central La Paz.

The march was about diesel, which the hydrocarbons regulator ANH raised on Tuesday 24 November from Bs 17.95 (about US$1.51) to Bs 20.57 (about US$1.73) a litre. That is a rise of 14.6%, and US$ figures here use the Central Bank of Bolivia’s official rate of Bs 11.90 per US$, valid for 28 to 30 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The rise follows Supreme Decree 5716, the order that ended the diesel subsidy. It fits the loan programme of about US$1.9 billion that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington-based lender, approved on 2 October.

File photo. La Paz in the evening. Photo: Rio Times library

Álvarez gave the theory on Friday: “The money will be used to pay different people who are going to take part in this march called by the COB.” He said this suggests the marchers “are not coming voluntarily or pursuing a social demand, but are coming with other aims”, and he called it a hypothesis.

Police said miner Wilder E. M., 32, had the dynamite, the 400 detonators and slow-burning fuse, and miner José H. A., 28, had a roll of safety fuse. Police gave only initials for the surnames, and their own statements gave slightly different counts of the dynamite sticks.

A third miner had Bs 50,000 (about US$4,200) in notes of Bs 200, and the fourth, Richard H. M., had Bs 25,000 (about US$2,100). All four were handed to the Public Ministry, the state prosecutors, for a criminal investigation into illegal carrying and possession of explosives.

Álvarez said police were reinforced in El Alto and La Paz, where marches take place under a state of exception, which means emergency powers over internal unrest. “If it is a peaceful march, we will allow it, but if it is a violent march that blocks, we will not allow it and we will intervene,” he said.

Argollo, who joined the march that afternoon, denied the police claim. “Let them present proof (…) we have no knowledge of any comrade detained,” he said, adding that, as far as he knew, no miner from his sector had been arrested.

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Police have not said whether the four men belong to cooperative miners, to COB unions or to neither. They also have not said whether the men travelled as an organised group, and no court date or prosecutors’ statement had been published at the time of writing.

The seizure revives memories of May. On 14 May, thousands of miners paralysed La Paz and clashed with police, with explosions heard near Plaza Murillo, the government square.

The arrests could support a criminal case against four men for illegal possession of explosives. They do not amount to a charge against the COB, and none has been announced.

The next test is on the roads, where Bolivia’s national drivers’ confederation has called an indefinite strike from Monday 30 November. The drivers say they will consider talks with the government only after a formal invitation, and they demand that the diesel price rise be cancelled.

For US readers, the case tests how far Bolivia’s IMF-backed fuel reform can go under street pressure. Any violence would raise the stakes for Monday’s drivers’ strike and for the roads and freight it could disrupt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bolivian police seize?

Police say they seized dynamite, detonators, fuse and cash from four men they call miners, found while police checked buses heading to the union march. Prosecutors are investigating them for illegal possession of explosives.

Does the cash prove marchers were paid?

No. It is a police theory, and the union leader has asked for proof. No evidence for it had been published at the time of writing.

Could this affect travel and freight?

It adds tension before the drivers’ strike that starts on Monday. Travellers and shippers should follow the strike and any talks closely.

Sources Statements of police commander Adrián Álvarez and COB leader Mario Argollo, 27 November 2026 · National hydrocarbons regulator ANH, diesel price rise of 24 November 2026, and Supreme Decree 5716 · Central Bank of Bolivia, official exchange rate for 28 to 30 November 2026 · International Monetary Fund, release PR26317, 2 October 2026

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