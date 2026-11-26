The assurance lowers the risk of a cut in Belize's imported power, but it rests on a promise. No published payment plan backs it.

File photo, 2024. A Belize Electricity Limited high-voltage substation; the sign on the gate reads Lake Independence Substation. (Photo: Vasnihpech, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BELIZE · ELECTRICITY

Belize’s main power company says Mexico’s state utility has promised not to end its power supply contract, even though Belize is late paying its bills. Lynn Young, executive chairman of Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), the country’s main power distributor, said in an interview published on 25 November 2026 that the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico’s state power company, gave that assurance after a meeting.

Young named no deadline and no debt figure for the promise in this interview. The Belize government, he said, also wrote to Mexico.

Key Facts Who Lynn Young, executive chairman of Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), the main power distributor.

What He said CFE, Mexico’s state power company, will not end its supply contract over late payments.

Risk Under the contract, CFE may terminate if bills are not paid on time, Young said.

Unknown CFE gave no figure for how much unpaid credit it will accept.

As of 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

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The assurance lowers the risk of a cut in Belize’s imported power, but it rests on a promise. No published payment plan backs it.

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“We need to be clear: under the contract we have with CFE, if we don’t meet the bill on time, they have the right to terminate the contract,” Young said. “So the meeting we had with them was to clarify, and they assured us they won’t do that.”

On CFE’s credit limits, Young said: “I guess it’s like any other business where they themselves have their limits as to how much credit they can extend to us.” CFE did not give a specific number, he said.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Young said the prime minister wrote to Mexico’s president, and that Minister Michel Chebat, who oversees public utilities, met officials in Mexico. Belize’s prime minister is John Briceño and Mexico’s president is Claudia Sheinbaum.

Young spoke about the meeting with CFE and the late payments. CFE, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad, sells BEL its electricity across the border.

Young said the government assured Mexico that Belize will meet its payments despite delays. He did not say when the meeting took place or what the assurance will involve.

The clause on late payment is the heart of the matter, because it gives CFE the right to end the contract. Young said CFE has its own limits on how much credit it can extend, but it has not named them.

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For visitors and US property owners in Belize, the assurance lowers the risk of a sudden cut. Anyone who depends on power for rentals or remote work may want a back-up.

The assurance comes from the Belize side only, and CFE has not been quoted on it. No contract price, contract length or payment schedule has been published.

Young’s account comes from one side of the talks. Until CFE or the Mexican government confirms it, the promise remains a statement by one party.

The next test is whether BEL clears enough of its overdue bills to stay below CFE’s unstated credit limit. Whether and when that happens is not yet known.

More: Belize news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Further reading: Who runs Belize’s economy, the key players in 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Belize Keep Getting Mexican Electricity?

BEL’s chairman says CFE has promised not to end the contract. Young did not say whether the promise is in writing, and the contract still lets CFE end it for late payment.

What Does the Late-Payment Clause Allow?

It lets CFE end the contract if bills are not paid on time, Young said. CFE has assured BEL it will not terminate on this basis.

Sources: Lynn Young, executive chairman of Belize Electricity Limited, interview of 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error