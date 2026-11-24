Briceño says the street protests over prices are political, while the organisers say they speak for ordinary citizens tired of corruption and high costs.

File photo, 2015. Independence Plaza in Belmopan, Belize's capital, with the red and blue arched monument at the center. (Photo: Haakon S. Krohn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Belize

Belize’s Prime Minister, John Briceño, says he is not worried by a string of small cost-of-living protests, which he calls “politically driven”. He made the remarks in an interview published on Monday 23 November 2026.

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The organisers say they are not political, and another citizens’ protest is planned for Saturday 28 November in Belize City. Protesters gathered on Friday 13 November outside the National Assembly, the country’s legislature, in Belmopan, the capital, one day after Briceño announced a savings plan.

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Key Facts Who. Prime Minister John Briceño, and Enough Is Enough, the citizens’ group organising the protests.

What. Briceño calls the cost-of-living protests politically driven; the organisers say they are not.

Numbers. Consumer prices were up 4.7% in September 2026, the latest official figure.

Next. Protest in Belize City on Saturday 28 November; October inflation data due Wednesday 25 November.

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Briceño says the street protests over prices are political, while the organisers say they speak for ordinary citizens tired of corruption and high costs.

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Asked about the demonstrations, Briceño first defended the right to hold them. “We live in a democratic country, and people have the right to protest, to demonstrate whenever they want, as long as they do it within the law,” he said.

Then he questioned the organisers’ motives. “It is obvious that this is being politically driven,” he said, adding: “We know who they are, we know who the players are.”

On turnout he was dismissive: “They can continue to demonstrate, but if you notice, hardly anybody shows up.” We found no reliable crowd count for any of the protests, so we give none.

On prices, Briceño pointed abroad, saying Belize imports high tariffs that the United States has imposed on many countries around the world. He added: “We import inflation.”

Briceño insisted the government is responding. “We are doing as best as we can,” he said, pointing to the spending cuts and the cut in ministers’ allowances.

The Belize City Courthouse in the city centre. (File photo)

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The Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB), the official statistics body, reports that consumer prices were up 4.7% in September 2026, its latest figure. It is due to publish the October figure on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

SIB puts unemployment at 1.9% in April 2026 and says the economy grew 1.4% in the second quarter of 2026. The Belize dollar is pegged at BZ$2 to US$1, which we use for every conversion in this article.

The protests followed a savings plan that Briceño announced in the House of Representatives on Thursday 12 November 2026. It aims at about BZ$50 million (US$25 million) in savings, with BZ$35 million (US$17.5 million) from goods and services and BZ$15 million (US$7.5 million) from Capital II, the government’s capital-spending programme.

Ministers will give up half their allowances, and Briceño asked the opposition to do the same. He said the opposition has not answered, and we found no named reply from the United Democratic Party (UDP), the main opposition party.

The plan also includes weekends free of the goods and services tax (GST), on the last weekend before Christmas and again in late January. In the interview Briceño gave slightly different savings figures, saying the government is cutting recurrent expenses by about BZ$30 million (US$15 million) and taking BZ$20 million (US$10 million) from Capital II.

The protests come from a movement called Enough Is Enough, which calls for relief from rising prices and action on long-promised governance reforms. Organisers say the issues that brought people out have not gone away, and that they are not backing any political party.

Organisers say they plan to take their rallies to other parts of the country, and another citizens’ protest is set for Belize City, described as non-political. We found no details of its time, venue or organiser.

Briceño said he expects his People’s United Party (PUP) to win the municipal elections on 3 March, and he said he wished the organisers would not play politics with the issue. It is not known who is leading the Belize City rally, or whether the savings plan will ease prices.

The next dated steps are the release of October consumer prices on Wednesday 25 November and the protest on Saturday 28 November. Briceño says the organisers are free to keep demonstrating.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Belize’s prime minister dismissing the protests?

Briceño says they are politically driven and poorly attended. He also says the government cannot control the prices of imported goods.

What do the protesters want?

They call for relief from rising prices and action on governance reforms. They say they are not backing any political party.

What happens next?

A second citizens’ protest is planned in Belize City, and official inflation data for October is due. Those are the next two dated events.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error