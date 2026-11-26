The power company says Mexico will not end its supply contract over late bills, but it has not set a payment schedule and short outages remain possible.

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), the country’s main power company, says Mexico’s state utility has promised not to cut off its electricity over late payments. BEL executive chairman Lynn Young made the claim in an interview published on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Belize buys about 55 megawatts from Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), according to Public Utilities Minister Michel Chebat on 10 November. That is close to half of the 122 megawatts of evening demand BEL cited for the first of two August blackouts, on 25 August.

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What BEL says CFE has promised not to end its supply contract over late payments.

Where Belize, which buys about 55 megawatts of its power from Mexico.

When BEL executive chairman Lynn Young spoke on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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BELIZE · ENERGY

The power company says Mexico will not end its supply contract over late bills, but it has not set a payment schedule and short outages remain possible.

The worry began in August. BEL said a loss of Mexican supply left local generation about 19 megawatts short of demand and blacked out the country, and a second outage followed on the night of 31 August, when local generation stood at about 109 megawatts against demand of 117.

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Money is the second strain. On Wednesday 28 October Young put BEL’s overdue bills to CFE at about BZ$20 million (about US$10 million, at the fixed rate of two Belize dollars to one US dollar).

Young said the contract gives CFE the right to end it when bills are paid late. “They assured us they would not terminate the contract on the basis that we are having some challenges to pay,” he said.

Asked whether CFE had named a debt limit, Young said it had not, though “they themselves have their limits as to how much credit they can extend to us.” CFE has not commented publicly on the assurance, as far as we could establish.

Young said Prime Minister John Briceño wrote to Mexico’s president, and Chebat met the Mexican side to promise that “the country of Belize will ensure it meets its payments even though there are some delays.” On 10 November Chebat said supply would continue and that talks had opened on possibly raising it.

Costs add pressure on the company. On 11 November Briceño said BEL was operating at a loss, and added: “We, as a government, cannot allow BEL to pass that on to the consumers.”

Young told a press conference on Wednesday 28 October that diesel prices paid by BEL have nearly doubled since the start of the year, and that hydropower output is about 50% lower. Weaker hydropower, from dams such as Chalillo, forces BEL to burn more of that costly diesel.

BEL asked the Public Utilities Commission, the national regulator, to double the monthly ceiling on its power cost adjustment, a surcharge for fuel and imported power, from 5% to 10% of the approved reference cost, the benchmark price of power; that is from about 1.5 to 3 Belize cents per kilowatt-hour (about 0.75 to 1.5 US cents). BEL says some customers could see bills rise by roughly 6% to 7% if the regulator agrees, public comments were open until 17 November, and no decision has been announced.

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The government has taken a second route. Dr Leroy Almendarez, chief executive officer in the Ministry of Public Utilities, said on 28 October that it would buy 8,138,020 preference shares, a class of shares paid before ordinary ones, at BZ$9 each (about US$4.50), about BZ$73 million (about US$36.5 million), rather than let tariffs carry the whole burden.

The assurance rules out a sudden cut-off over arrears, but not outages. After the 31 August outage BEL warned that controlled power interruptions may still be needed.

For US travellers and expats in Belize, that means short, planned interruptions are possible while the supply contract itself stays in force, on Young’s account. No payment schedule or debt ceiling has been published, and the commission’s ruling on the cost cap is the next step to watch.

More: Belize news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Earlier report: Belize Says Mexico Will Keep Power Flowing. It covered Chebat’s talks with CFE.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Mexico Cut Off Belize’s Electricity?

BEL says CFE has assured it that it will not end the contract over late bills. CFE has not published its own statement, and brief controlled interruptions at peak demand remain possible.

How Much Power Does Belize Get From Mexico?

Minister Michel Chebat said on 10 November that Belize currently receives 55 megawatts from CFE. He said talks had opened on possibly raising that amount.

Sources: Belize Electricity Limited, statements by Executive Chairman Lynn Young, 28 October and 25 November 2026; Government of Belize, statements by Minister Michel Chebat and Prime Minister John Briceño, 10 and 11 November 2026; Belize Electricity Limited, outage statements of August and September 2026; Public Utilities Commission of Belize, BEL application on the power cost adjustment, October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error