Barbados’ private cane growers are weighing a refined white sugar plant while Jamaican food and drink makers dispute how the region should source its sugar. No decision has been made.

File photo, 2010. A test field at the Ministry of Agriculture, along Graeme Hall Main Road and the ABC Highway, Barbados. (Photo: CaribDigita, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Barbados

Private sugar cane growers in Barbados have shown interest in a refined white sugar plant for the regional market, the chairman of their group said in remarks made public on 20 November 2026. For US food and drink suppliers to the Caribbean, the plan points to a region that may increasingly buy its sugar closer to home.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Agri Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Mark Sealy, chairman of Barbados Sugar Industry Limited (BSIL), a group of private cane growers.

What. Growers want a refined white sugar plant in Barbados for the regional market.

Open. No cost, size, site or timetable has been given.

As of. As of 21 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

Barbados’ private cane growers are weighing a refined white sugar plant while Jamaican food and drink makers dispute how the region should source its sugar. No decision has been made.

Mark Sealy, chairman of Barbados Sugar Industry Limited (BSIL, the remnant group of private cane planters who once dominated the industry), said growers have expressed interest in such a plant. Any decision would depend on its cost, scale and available space, and growers would have to increase production.

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“We are always interested in new areas, and investing in this would be a positive move and would be good for Barbados and good for us. That means we would have to increase production.

We would be interested, but it would depend on the numbers and the space,” Sealy said. He added that he would now need to look at Belize, where a plant is already producing refined white sugar.

The Caribbean has long sold Demerara brown sugar, coarse golden crystals that keep some molasses, overseas for refining and then bought it back as white sugar. Food and drink makers often prefer refined white sugar because it sweetens without changing colour or flavour.

Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados. File photo. (Photo: Barry Haynes, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The government’s sugar operations were taken over by a co-operative arrangement, in which the Barbados Energy and Sugar Company (BESCO) runs the Portvale sugar factory and a separate Agricultural Business Company holds the farmland. BSIL chose not to join the co-operative or invest in either company, though its members still supply cane to Portvale.

Sealy welcomed investment that spares the farmers’ organisation from putting up its own money at the outset. He would not commit members before examining all circumstances, and recalled that some Barbadian companies had tried using brown sugar for jams and sweetened drinks without success.

At the annual conference of the board of directors of the Sugar Association of the Caribbean (SAC), held in Barbados earlier in November 2026, chairman Mac McLachlan said investors are keen on white sugar production. He said the region protects its sugar, and that this protection is the driver of the investment in a refinery in Belize.

“There is a lot more opportunity now for investment opportunities that could lead to realistic, profitable, viable outcomes for each of the sugar-producing countries that are still here,” McLachlan said. He said the SAC expects the market to adjust to changes due at the end of this year: “for the first time in generations, CARICOM sugar market demand will be met from regionally produced products.”

That would reverse years in which CARICOM sugar was exported raw for refining in the European Union and elsewhere. A consultant with the Belize refinery company said it has started producing refined white sugar and is ready to give Barbados technical help, from white sugar production to milling and farming.

The Belize plant, Caribbean Sugar Refinery (CSR), is based at the Santander sugar mill in Belize’s Cayo District. In a September 2026 statement, CSR said full commissioning was expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO), a Caribbean business body, estimates the region imported more than US$150 million of refined sugar from outside CARICOM in 2024. The facts published so far do not say whether US suppliers are among those outside sellers.

The sharpest objection comes from Jamaica, where in late October 2026 food and drink makers Wisynco, Lasco and the ice-cream maker Caribbean Cream feared losing duty waivers that let them buy refined sugar outside CARICOM at world market prices. Without the waivers, they would weigh the Belize price against outside sugar that carries the 40 per cent Common External Tariff (CET), the import duty on goods from outside the Caribbean Community.

William Mahfood, chairman of Jamaican drinks maker Wisynco, said Belizean suppliers had indicated they were proposing a 40 per cent increase in refined sugar prices. “It’s effectively like Jamaicans are being penalised so that an investor can put a refinery in Belize,” he said.

Kamesha Turner, a representative of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), said: “The timeline for this refinery continues to be a moving target.” The JMEA said a proposed transition would start with manufacturers buying 30 per cent of refined sugar regionally and 70 per cent outside CARICOM, rising to 70 per cent regional by year five.

That plan is only a proposal, and the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), which decides tariff arrangements, has not settled it. Nobody has given a cost, size, site or timetable for a Barbados plant, and we found no published price for the Belize sugar.

The next dated step is 1 April 2027, when, according to CSR’s September statement, the tariff waivers for refined white sugar are due to end so that buyers can adjust. Readers following the island’s wider economy can also read about Four Banks Back Barbados’ US$600M Debt Swap.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Barbados decided to build a white sugar plant?

No. Growers have only expressed interest, and any decision depends on cost, scale and space.

Why do some Jamaican manufacturers object?

They fear losing waivers that let them buy refined sugar outside CARICOM at world prices. They also doubt the Belize refinery’s timeline.

Does this affect US suppliers?

The facts published so far do not say whether US firms are among the outside sellers. The Sugar Association of the Caribbean expects regional production to meet CARICOM demand.

Sources Statements by Barbados Sugar Industry Limited (remarks of 20 November 2026); Sugar Association of the Caribbean, board conference, November 2026; Caribbean Sugar Refinery (Belize), statement of September 2026; Caricom Private Sector Organisation; Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Wisynco (statements of late October 2026); CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development.

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