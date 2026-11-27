The bank says its Johannesburg bond sale drew about five times the money it took, at a tighter margin than on its previous issue.

Hotel and apartment towers behind the Wika Museum buildings in central Windhoek. File photo. (Photo: Gwasheya, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NAMIBIA · BANKING

Bank Windhoek, a Namibian bank, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that it raised N$650 million (Namibian dollars, about US$37 million) from a three-year bond sold on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). The notes are senior unsecured, meaning they rank equally with the bank’s other ordinary debts and are backed by no specific asset.

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Investors bid for more than N$3.3 billion (about US$190 million), about five times what the bank accepted. Conversions here use about 17.3 Namibian dollars per US$ (market rates of 26 and 27 November 2026) and about 17.6 for the August 2025 amounts, and the Namibian dollar is pegged one-to-one to the South African rand (ZAR).

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Key Facts Who Bank Windhoek, a Namibian bank.

What Raised N$650 million (about US$37 million) in a three-year bond on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Demand Bids topped N$3.3 billion (about US$190 million), about five times the amount raised.

As of Friday 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

The bank says its Johannesburg bond sale drew about five times the money it took, at a tighter margin than on its previous issue.

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Central Windhoek seen from a hill. File photo. Photo: Rio Times photo library

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The auction was first structured at ZAR500 million (about US$29 million), with an option to upsize to ZAR750 million (about US$43 million). The bank said demand came in within and below its price guidance, which allowed it to upsize the offer.

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The notes priced at ZARONIA plus 1.20%, where ZARONIA is the South African Rand Overnight Index Average, the benchmark overnight rate. The bank says that is 0.66 percentage points tighter than its previous bond listing, and a narrower margin means cheaper borrowing for the bank.

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James Chapman, the bank’s managing director, said in the announcement that the result was “a strong vote of confidence in Bank Windhoek.” “Investors competed for this paper,” he said, “and that allowed us to raise funding at a more competitive price than our previous issuance.”

Chapman added that diversifying funding sources and optimising the cost of funding “gives us a sustainable base from which to grow.” The bank said participation was broad and included investors from beyond Namibia.

The bank’s first Sustainability-Linked Bond, a bond tied to sustainability targets, was auctioned on 19 August 2025 on the Namibian market. It drew bids of N$525.5 million (about US$30 million), and the bank allocated N$250.5 million (about US$14 million) at three-month JIBAR, a South African benchmark rate, plus 80 basis points (0.80 percentage points).

Chief Treasurer Claire Hobbs said at the time that the three-year issue was 1.75 times oversubscribed, meaning there were more bids than bonds on offer. This week’s bids were about five times the amount raised, the bank’s figures show.

The announcement does not give the issue’s all-in interest rate or its maturity date. Nor has it said how the notes were split between types of investor.

A smaller margin means the bank pays investors less for the same borrowing. Whether that changes the price of loans to Namibian customers has not been stated.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Senior Unsecured Note?

It is a bond that ranks equally with a bank’s other ordinary debts and is backed by no specific asset. Investors rely on the bank’s general credit.

Why Does a Namibian Bank Borrow in South Africa?

The bank sold the notes on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and Namibia’s currency is pegged one-to-one to South Africa’s rand. Its announcement said investors beyond Namibia took part.

What Does a Tighter Margin Mean?

It means the bank pays investors a smaller premium over the benchmark rate for the same borrowing. The bank says its price is more competitive than on its previous issuance.

Sources: Bank Windhoek announcement of Thursday 26 November 2026; Bank Windhoek statement on its Sustainability-Linked Bond auction of 19 August 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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