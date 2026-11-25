A study paid for by a bank says oil could be worth more each year than Namibia’s whole economy last year. Its presenters call the numbers projections, and the first big go-ahead is pending.

Central Windhoek, the Namibian capital, with Christ Church on the hill (undated photo). Photo: Bries / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)

Africa: Namibia

A study commissioned by Standard Bank Namibia says offshore oil could add N$313.74 billion (about US$18 billion) a year to the economy. That is more than the whole economy produced in 2025, measured by gross domestic product (GDP, the value of all goods and services), though the study figure is an average for 2026 to 2051.

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Standard Bank Namibia, the local arm of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, launched the study in Windhoek, the capital, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. No Namibian oil field has yet produced commercially, so the figure is a projection, and TotalEnergies, the French oil major with US-listed shares, has yet to approve its first big project.

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Key Facts Who. Standard Bank Namibia commissioned the study; TotalEnergies, a French oil major, operates the Venus and Mopane discoveries.

What. A study puts oil’s yearly boost to GDP at about US$18 billion, from 2026 to 2051.

Where. Offshore oil projects named Venus, Capricornus and Mopane; none is yet in commercial production.

Next. TotalEnergies’ go-ahead decision on Venus is expected by the end of 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A study paid for by a bank says oil could be worth more each year than Namibia’s whole economy last year. Its presenters call the numbers projections, and the first big go-ahead is pending.

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The Namibia Statistics Agency, the official data office, put nominal GDP (before adjusting for inflation) at N$269.8 billion (about US$15.5 billion at the 24 November rate of N$17.43 per dollar) for 2025 in annual accounts published in March 2026. Set against that figure, the study’s yearly estimate equals about 116% of the whole economy.

The study covers the Venus, Capricornus and Mopane offshore projects, averaged over 2026 to 2051, and uses data from Wood Mackenzie, an energy consultancy, and a financial model from the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), a research group. The full study was not public in full on launch day, so its assumptions cannot yet be checked line by line.

File photo, 2017. The Tintenpalast, the Ink Palace that houses Namibia’s Parliament, seen across the Parliament Gardens in Windhoek. Photo: Zairon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Standard Bank Namibia said the study finds up to 581,000 jobs across the economy, but only about 11,000 direct jobs in oil and gas and supporting services. Helena Tunga Mboti, Standard Bank Namibia’s economist, said on 24 November: “89% of the jobs are reliant directly on the fact that reinvestment has to happen.”

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The study puts gross national income, the total income earned by Namibians, at about US$15 billion, and capital formation, spending on lasting assets, at up to US$55 billion. It also finds a balance-of-payments effect, the net flow of money with the outside world, of about US$6 billion and annual fiscal income for the state of over US$5 billion.

Erwin Tjipuka, chief executive of Standard Bank Namibia, said at the launch on 24 November: “These are projections not promises.” He added that the assumptions rest on projects that are still progressing towards development.

Kornelia Shilunga, Special Advisor to the President and head of the Upstream Petroleum Unit, the government’s oil and gas unit in the Office of the President, said on 24 November that success “will depend on whether local companies secure contracts”. She added that “none of us can work in isolation”, calling for close collaboration between government, operators, banks and universities.

Namibia’s Cabinet approved the National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy on 4 August 2026, said Cabinet spokesperson Emma Theofelus, naming engineering, logistics, construction, transport, catering, marine services and technical support as opportunities for local firms. The Presidency said in September 2026 that the Upstream Petroleum Unit will act as regulator, and it is not confirmed whether the policy has been published in the official gazette and is binding.

Venus, which TotalEnergies operates, awaits a final investment decision (FID, the formal go-ahead to spend), which the company targets for 2026 and which Namibia’s petroleum commissioner said in 2025 he expected by late 2026. Terms were still being negotiated as of 15 October 2026, and no go-ahead had been announced at the time of writing.

At Mopane, TotalEnergies completed its entry as operator after a swap with Galp, a Portuguese energy company and its partner there, on 3 September 2026, a swap agreed in December 2025. It plans a three-well appraisal campaign, drilling to test the field, in the second half of 2026.

Mopane stakes are now TotalEnergies 40% and Galp 40%, while Namcor, the state oil company, and a fourth partner hold 10% each. Capricornus is the third offshore project the study covers.

For US investors, TotalEnergies is the operator of both Venus and Mopane, and its American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-traded certificates of foreign shares) give direct exposure. A Venus go-ahead would move Namibia closer to becoming a new offshore oil exporter.

The next step is the Venus go-ahead, which TotalEnergies targets for 2026 without a confirmed date. The later one is Mopane, where TotalEnergies targets its own final investment decision by 2028.

Namibia’s wider oil story is on the Namibia news page. Later developments on Venus and Mopane will appear there.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Namibia producing oil yet?

No, Namibia has not started commercial oil production. The study describes what the Venus, Capricornus and Mopane projects could add if they are built.

Why are most of the jobs not in oil itself?

Most of the jobs would arise across the wider economy, not in oil and gas directly. The study’s presenter said those jobs depend on reinvestment continuing.

What should US readers watch?

The first sign is whether TotalEnergies announces its go-ahead for Venus. Until then, the study’s figures remain a projection.

Sources: Standard Bank Namibia, “Namibian Oil: An Independent Macroeconomic Study”, launched 24 November 2026; Namibia Statistics Agency, national accounts 2025; Namibia Cabinet decision of 4 August 2026; TotalEnergies and Galp statements on Mopane, September 2026; Office of the President, Upstream Petroleum Unit.

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