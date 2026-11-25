The industry still calls 2027 positive, but a diamond slump and a rate rise to defend the currency link have made the near term harder.

File photo of central Windhoek, Namibia's capital, where the ministry that oversees the country's town councils sits. (Photo: Rio Times library)

MINING: NAMIBIA

Namibia’s mining industry, which digs diamonds, uranium, gold and zinc, is heading into 2027 with dearer credit and weaker diamond income for the state. The Chamber of Mines of Namibia, the industry’s lobby group, expects mining output to stay subdued in 2026, and the central bank announced on 28 October that it is raising its main interest rate to 7.00%.

For readers abroad, the story shows how high fuel prices in a small economy that ties its dollar one-to-one to the South African rand end up as higher borrowing costs for miners. Namibia’s central bank raised its main rate on 28 October to defend that link.

Key Facts Who. The Chamber of Mines of Namibia, the industry lobby, and the Bank of Namibia, the central bank.

What. The Chamber expects subdued mining output in 2026 and a positive outlook for 2027.

Rates. The central bank raised its repo rate, its main lending rate, to 7.00% on 28 October 2026.

Inflation. Annual inflation was 5.6% in October 2026, up from 5.4% in September.

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:55 GMT.

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The industry still calls 2027 positive, but a diamond slump and a rate rise to defend the currency link have made the near term harder.

Inflation has climbed all year. The Bank of Namibia (BoN), the central bank, said on 28 October that annual inflation reached 5.4% in September, 1.0 percentage point above June, after averaging 3.8% over the first nine months of 2026.

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The BoN’s monetary policy committee, the panel that sets rates, unanimously raised the repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks, by 25 basis points (a quarter of a percentage point) to 7.00%, which lifts the prime lending rate, the benchmark for loans to banks’ best customers, to 10.50%. Governor Ebson Uanguta’s statement said the aim was to “safeguard the one-to-one link between the Namibia Dollar and the South African Rand and mitigate against second-round effects induced by high fuel prices”, meaning knock-on price rises.

The BoN now expects inflation to average 4.2% in 2026 and 4.0% in 2027, up from 3.5% in 2025. The Namibia Statistics Agency, the official statistics office, put October inflation at 5.6%, in figures published in early November.

On 5 October the Chamber said: “Mining production is expected to remain subdued in 2026, although favourable gold and uranium prices should continue to support revenues and export earnings.” On Monday 19 October the Chamber said it now projects mining to contract by 6.2% in 2026, a sharper fall than the 2.2% contraction it cited from an earlier BoN estimate.

Gold output has fallen this year because existing gold mines are switching from open-pit to underground mining. The Namibia Statistics Agency reported that mining shrank 3.1% in the second quarter of 2026 from a year earlier, after a 7.1% fall in the first quarter.

File photo of Namibia’s desert landscape. Photo: Rio Times library.

Finance Minister Ericah Shafudah said in the government’s 2026/27 mid-term budget review in October that diamond taxes and royalties “have fallen from N$5.8 billion in 2023/24 to a projected N$414 million in 2026/27”, in Namibia dollars (N$). Royalties are the fees miners pay the state for what they extract.

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That is a fall of 93%, from about US$333 million to about US$24 million at the 24 November market rate of N$17.40 per US$. The ministry estimates a shortfall of N$5.3 billion (about US$305 million) over the medium term.

The state’s loss did not come with a fall in volume. De Beers, the diamond company that mines in Namibia with the government, said in its third-quarter report that “production in Namibia remained stable at 0.5 million carats”.

The Chamber itself sees a way out, saying in its update: “The immediate outlook for 2027, and medium-term, remain positive.” It adds that uranium output should strengthen as Langer Heinrich, a large uranium mine, ramps up.

Higher rates raise the cost of financing for mines that need heavy investment up front. The Chamber said on 5 October that higher financing costs also increase the cost of developing capital-intensive mining projects.

The full-year outcome is not yet known, since the 6.2% is a projection and the Chamber’s own document was not available to us in full. The statistics agency’s third-quarter mining figure has not yet been published.

The next dated step is the BoN monetary policy committee meeting on 7 and 8 December. The statistics agency’s November inflation figure is due around mid-December, though the release date is not confirmed.

Our earlier reports cover the October rate rise, October inflation and a uranium miner’s funding. More is on our Namibia news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Namibia raise interest rates?

To protect the one-to-one link between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand. It also wants to limit the knock-on effects of high fuel prices.

Is Namibia’s mining sector shrinking?

The Chamber of Mines expects mining output to stay subdued in 2026. It calls the outlook for 2027 positive.

Sources Bank of Namibia, Monetary Policy Statement, 28 October 2026, bon.com.na Chamber of Mines of Namibia, mining updates of 5 and 19 October 2026 Ministry of Finance of Namibia, 2026/27 mid-term budget review, October 2026 Namibia Statistics Agency, consumer price index for October 2026 and mining value added for the second quarter of 2026 De Beers Group, third-quarter 2026 production report, October 2026

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