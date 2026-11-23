India Offers Nepal US$1.6 Billion Flood Help
India has put a headline number on Nepal’s recovery, but the terms that decide its real value are still unannounced.
Brief: Nepal
India offered Nepal a development package worth 240 billion Nepalese rupees, about US$1.6 billion, on Monday 23 November 2026, to help rebuild after this year’s deadly floods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it in New Delhi after talks with his Nepali counterpart, Balendra Shah.
The figure covers about a third of what Nepal says it needs. Whether the money is a grant, a loan or a credit line has not yet been published.
Key Facts
- Who. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, after talks with Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah.
- What. A development package of 240 billion Nepalese rupees (about US$1.6 billion) for flood reconstruction.
- Where. New Delhi, for flood-hit valleys along the Nepal-China border.
- Open. The split between grants and loans has not been made public.
- As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.
India has put a headline number on Nepal’s recovery, but the terms that decide its real value are still unannounced.
The disaster began on 26 August 2026, when an ice, mud and rock surge swept down valleys on the Nepal-China border, as we reported in our account of how a lake burst in Tibet flooded Nepal’s valley towns. Nepal’s government puts the toll at more than 1,400 dead and about 5,000 missing, and estimates reconstruction at US$4.78 billion.
Before the visit, Nepali officials said Kathmandu would ask for more than US$2 billion, roughly US$1 billion in grants and US$1.15 billion as a line of credit through the Export-Import Bank of India, India’s state export lender. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu lists four existing Indian credit lines for Nepal worth US$1.65 billion in total, so a new package could add to a large stock of Indian lending.
The offer arrives as Nepal balances ties with India and China, a theme we traced in our analysis of how Nepal changed its politicians and kept its state. The amount was converted at roughly 150 rupees per dollar; the figure announced by Modi is in rupees.
Shah has said Nepal wants closer cooperation on climate risks after the floods. Neither government has said how fast the money would be paid out or which projects come first.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is India’s offer a gift or a loan?
The terms have not been published. Nepal had asked for a mix of grants and a credit line.
How much of Nepal’s bill does it cover?
It is roughly a third of Nepal’s own reconstruction estimate. The rest would have to come from other lenders and Nepal’s budget.
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Sources: statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Balendra Shah, 23 November 2026; Government of Nepal reconstruction estimate; Embassy of India in Kathmandu, list of lines of credit.
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