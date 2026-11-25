Asia Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Photo: Picrazy2, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Japan — cold welcome · slipping approval China — gracious host · selective warmth South Korea — courted · hedging Australia — sticky prices · unease Taiwan — factory surge · momentum

Asia is in a mood of courteous standoff on Wednesday, with the afterglow of the APEC summit in Shenzhen masking how little has been settled between Tokyo and Beijing, according to the South China Morning Post on 18 and 19 November. The warmth was handed out unevenly, and the region is reading the seating plan as closely as the speeches.

Leaders speak in careful formulas, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on 19 November that she wants a “constructive and stable” relationship with China. Beijing answers with gestures rather than statements, which is why a smile without words from President Xi Jinping at the welcome banquet, reported by the same newspaper on 19 November, carried so much weight.

The through-line is a region that rewards patience and punishes the first concession. For US readers, the temperature of a welcome in Shenzhen is a better guide to alliances than any communiqué.

Key Facts —Approval. Support for Takaichi’s China policy stands at 44%, down from 46% in October. —Shenzhen. Takaichi landed on 18 November for her first China trip as prime minister. —Australia. Annual inflation reached 4.9% in October, above the 4.8% forecast. —Taiwan. October industrial production grew 29.8%, up from 19.38% previously. —Singapore. Third-quarter GDP grew 6.1%, against a forecast of 5.6%.

Tokyo: A Line Held, A Bill Rising

Tokyo is defending a position it believes it cannot move, since Beijing still demands that Takaichi retract her November 2025 Taiwan remarks and Tokyo refuses. The government wants the quiet of a managed dispute, not the drama of a reconciliation staged before the other side is ready.

The cost is surfacing at home, because the Yomiuri Shimbun poll released just before the APEC summit measured approval of the China policy alone and not of the whole cabinet. A US reader should see that the slide is narrow, which gives Takaichi room to hold the line but not unlimited time.

Shenzhen: Beijing Chooses Its Embraces

Beijing used the summit to sort its visitors, with Takaichi met on arrival by a retired Chinese diplomat and Japan’s ambassador rather than senior officials. President Donald Trump, by contrast, was greeted by Xi with a hug on the tarmac, according to the same newspaper that day.

No formal Xi-Takaichi meeting is reported, so the freeze survives the summit intact and hospitality has become a message in itself. For Washington, the warmth toward Trump hints that Beijing wants a calmer trade relationship, though a single gesture is not a deal.

Seoul: Courted, Pragmatic, Hedging

President Lee Jae-myung was received with dancers in Shenzhen. Seoul is collecting welcomes from both capitals and committing to neither.

At home the mood turns to prices, since the Bank of Korea expects inflation to stay in the high-2% range. For US readers, tonight’s rate decision shows whether Seoul tightens policy while its president enjoys a warm diplomatic season.

Japan’s Boardrooms: Optimism Despite The Freeze

Japanese business sentiment is drifting away from the political chill, with the Reuters Tankan for November rising to +27 from +22 in October, its highest since 2021. Executives appear to be pricing the China freeze as a managed risk rather than a coming rupture.

That gap between boardroom and government is the region’s central tension, since confidence built on stable trade can be undone by one escalation. Thursday’s Tokyo consumer prices will show how much room the government has at home to keep waiting.

Canberra, Singapore And Taipei: Numbers Run Hot

Australia’s trimmed mean inflation measure came in at 3.8% against a 3.6% forecast, a sign that price pressure is sticky. Singapore’s quarterly result beat forecasts and Taiwan’s factories accelerated sharply in October, which suggests real momentum in two trade-exposed economies.

The mood is prosperity that does not feel secure, because stubborn prices and a frozen diplomatic map leave little margin for error.

What This Means From Latin America

In our reading, a calmer US-China relationship would steady commodity prices, while a lasting Japan-China freeze may push Tokyo’s buyers to diversify supply toward Latin America. Seoul’s balancing between Washington and Beijing, visible in the 18 November coverage, is a template for Mexico, Brazil and Chile as they court several powers at once.

Singapore’s strong growth release of 23 November also shows that trade-dependent economies can expand while great-power relations stay tense, a lesson for open economies such as Chile and Peru.

What We Are Watching

Wednesday, 25 November, 8:00 p.m. ET: South Korea interest-rate decision : Forecast 3.25% after 3% before. It shows whether Seoul leans toward tighter policy while its diplomacy is warm.

: Forecast 3.25% after 3% before. It shows whether Seoul leans toward tighter policy while its diplomacy is warm. Thursday, 26 November, 6:30 p.m. ET: Tokyo core consumer prices : Forecast 3.0% after 2.6% before. It shows how much room Takaichi’s government has at home while the China freeze lasts.

: Forecast 3.0% after 2.6% before. It shows how much room Takaichi’s government has at home while the China freeze lasts. Thursday, 26 November, 10:30 p.m. ET: Thailand October trade balance : Forecast -5.89 after -5.86 before. It shows whether the gap is widening as Southeast Asian exporters watch the US-China mood.

: Forecast -5.89 after -5.86 before. It shows whether the gap is widening as Southeast Asian exporters watch the US-China mood. Friday, 27 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: Taiwan third-quarter GDP growth : The previous reading was 12.93%. It shows whether the factory surge carries through to the wider economy.

: The previous reading was 12.93%. It shows whether the factory surge carries through to the wider economy. Sunday, 29 November, 8:30 p.m. ET: China NBS manufacturing PMI : Forecast 49.5 after 49.3 before. A reading below 50 signals contraction, so it tests whether Beijing’s open-trade message reaches its factories.

: Forecast 49.5 after 49.3 before. A reading below 50 signals contraction, so it tests whether Beijing’s open-trade message reaches its factories. Monday, 30 November, 5:30 a.m. ET: India industrial production: Forecast 7% after 6.7% before. It shows whether Indian factories keep pace while the north-east Asian powers trade gestures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Xi Jinping and Sanae Takaichi meet at APEC?

No formal meeting is reported. Xi greeted Takaichi with a smile but no words at the welcome banquet.

What does the latest Japanese poll show?

The Yomiuri Shimbun poll, released just before the APEC summit, found 44% approve of Takaichi’s China policy, down from 46% in October. It measures that policy only, not overall cabinet approval.

What is the Bank of Korea expected to decide today?

The economic calendar forecasts 3.25% for the decision at 8:00 p.m. ET on 25 November, after 3% before. The bank expects inflation to stay in the high-2% range.

Why is Japanese business sentiment rising despite the dispute with China?

The November Tankan survey rose to +27 from +22 in October, its highest since 2021. The reading suggests executives are separating commercial confidence from the diplomatic freeze.