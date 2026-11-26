A short anonymous call, a deleted phone record and a voice test that settled nothing now sit at the centre of a case that a federal court has sent to a prosecutor.

File photo. Basilica of Our Lady of Luján, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 2012. Photo: Fernando bonsembiante, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Argentina

A federal judge in Campana, in Buenos Aires province, charged a bricklayer from Pilar on Wednesday 25 November 2026 over a call to 911, Argentina’s emergency number, that threatened to kill Pope Leo XIV. The suspect, Damián Avelino Giles, 49, was ordered released at once because the judge saw no risk to the case.

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The call came on Friday 6 November 2026, two days before the Pope’s visit to the country began. The charge is not a conviction, and Giles is a suspect who is presumed innocent.

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Key Facts Who. Judge Adrián González Charvay of Campana’s federal court charged Damián Giles, 49, a bricklayer.

What. Aggravated anonymous threats and aggravated public intimidation; released, not held in jail before trial.

When. A call on 6 November, two days before the visit; a charge 19 days later.

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As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

A short anonymous call, a deleted phone record and a voice test that settled nothing now sit at the centre of a case that a federal court has sent to a prosecutor.

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On Friday 6 November 2026 at 12:31, a call reached the 911 emergency line from a phone near Pilar. A male voice, unidentified, said “Voy a matar al Papa, voy a matar al Papa” (translated: “I am going to kill the Pope, I am going to kill the Pope”).

Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, was due to visit Argentina from 8 to 11 November 2026. The visit went ahead.

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Córdoba Cathedral at dusk, a stop on Pope Leo XIV’s route in Argentina. (File photo: Nelson Pérez / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

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The Federal Police’s anti-terrorism investigation unit, known as DUIA, and SIDE, Argentina’s state intelligence secretariat, took up the case. They cross-checked payment, identity, tax, social security, phone-company records.

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On Saturday 7 November 2026 investigators raided a house in Villa Rosa, in Pilar, and arrested Giles. They seized three mobile phones and a black drone with its remote control.

One phone, a TCL on the Personal network, was opened with a PIN that Giles gave voluntarily. Investigators found that the 911 call had been deleted from it.

A court-ordered acoustic expert report could not identify the voice, because the call was too short. The relevance of the drone is still under analysis.

Giles testified on Tuesday 10 November 2026 and denied making the threat. Judge Adrián González Charvay of the Federal Court of Campana still found enough circumstantial and documentary evidence for the charge at this stage.

He held that the call aimed to create “fear and alarm” (translated) among the public, especially the faithful taking part in the visit. The judge refused to keep him in jail before trial because he saw no concrete procedural risks.

Giles may not leave the country, and he must keep a fixed address, give a phone number and report any absence over 24 hours. The court also froze assets worth 53,500,000 pesos (about US$33,400 at 1,602 pesos per US$, RT, 26 November 2026).

Article 211 of the Argentine Penal Code, which covers public intimidation, sets two to six years in prison for the basic offence. A charge is not a sentence, and only a trial can lead to one.

The judge passed the file to federal prosecutor Sebastián Bringas, who must decide whether to ask for an oral trial. If the charge becomes final, the case moves towards the close of the investigation stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Damián Avelino Giles charged?

A federal judge charged him with aggravated anonymous threats and aggravated public intimidation over the 911 call. The charge is not a conviction, and he is presumed innocent.

Is he in jail?

No. The judge ordered him released because he saw no concrete procedural risks, but he may not leave the country.

What happens next?

Prosecutor Sebastián Bringas will decide whether to ask for an oral trial. It is not yet final.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: ruling of the Federal Court of Campana of 25 November 2026; Argentine Penal Code · Código Penal (Infoleg) · Argentina news

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error