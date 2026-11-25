Argentina's Economy Minister says the recession label means little and the dollar's rise does not worry him, a day after official data showed activity still below last year.

ARGENTINA · ECONOMY

Argentina’s Economy Minister Luis Caputo, the cabinet member in charge of economic policy under President Javier Milei, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that the label “technical recession” is “almost arbitrary”. He spoke in a television interview on Wednesday.

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The remarks came one day after INDEC, the national statistics institute, published its September activity estimate. Caputo also said he is “definitely not” worried about the rising dollar, and said rising country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine bonds, reflects fear that Milei will not be in office after the 2027 election.

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Key Facts What Economy Minister Luis Caputo called the “technical recession” label “almost arbitrary” on 25 November.

Data Activity fell 1.2% in September from a year earlier, but rose 1.1% from August.

Dollar The official dollar rate reached about 1,610 pesos on 25 November, up 4.2% since 10 November.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket gives Milei 45.5% and opposition governor Kicillof 29.5% to win the presidency (25 November, 1:26 p.m. ET).

Argentina’s Economy Minister says the recession label means little and the dollar’s rise does not worry him, a day after official data showed activity still below last year.

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INDEC’s monthly activity estimate, published in Buenos Aires on 24 November 2026, showed September output down 1.2% from a year earlier. Seasonally adjusted, activity rose 1.1% from August, while the trend-cycle component, which smooths out one-off swings, was flat.

Year on year, INDEC recorded falls of 1.5% in July, 1.6% in August and 1.2% in September, and cumulative growth for January to September slowed to 1.0% from 2.2% in June. Five of 15 sectors grew in September, led by mining at 11.1%, while ten shrank, among them fishing by 48.6% and manufacturing by 1.8%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

INDEC’s seasonally adjusted monthly activity index (EMAE) implies, in the Rio Times’s rounded calculation, that average activity fell about 1% in the second quarter and about 1.8% in the third. Two consecutive quarterly falls are the usual rule of thumb for a technical recession, although INDEC says it has no quarterly GDP estimate yet.

Caputo rejected the framing in the interview on 25 November. “The definition of technical recession is a mere, almost arbitrary definition, but it has nothing really to do with the depth of the issue,” he said, in the Rio Times translation of his Spanish.

He said the United States judges a slump by its depth, duration and breadth across sectors, and he blamed July’s 2.5% month-on-month seasonally adjusted fall on higher gas prices, rains and the World Cup. “Now you are looking in the rear-view mirror, these are numbers of the past,” he added.

National Route 9 near Zárate, Buenos Aires province (file photo).

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Looking ahead, he said September leaves a positive carry-over of 0.9% for the next quarter, meaning the starting level is already above the quarter’s average and that “we will see October, November and December”. INDEC will publish its October estimate on Monday 21 December 2026, according to its release.

The wholesale official rate stood at 1,545.7 pesos per US dollar on 10 November, 1,592.5 on 24 November and about 1,610 on the afternoon of 25 November, according to RT, a market-data provider. That is 4.2% above the level of 10 November.

Asked whether the dollar’s rise worries him, Caputo answered “definitely not”, saying it came with “a week of global crisis”. He said the gap between the official and the parallel dollar, the rate traded outside official channels, had widened, and that he saw a possible bit of speculation but nothing like October 2025.

Country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine government bonds over US Treasuries, stood above 1,000 basis points (10 percentage points) on 24 and 25 November on JPMorgan’s EMBI (Emerging Markets Bond Index), which raises the cost of new borrowing for the government. Caputo said the rise does not have the impact it once had, because, he argued, earlier episodes came with current-account and fiscal deficits.

He said the financing programme is “closed” and that the rise in country risk reflects political fear. “It is out of fear that Milei will not be there,” he said, in the Rio Times translation of his Spanish.

Caputo links the climb in country risk to political fear about the 2027 election. Whether that fear proves right is the open question, and INDEC’s data show annual falls in July, August and September.

INDEC’s third-quarter activity report will put an official number on the quarterly falls estimated here. Until then the label stays contested, and the dollar and bond spreads will keep moving across Argentina’s markets.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a US prediction-market platform where prices are bets, not polls, puts Javier Milei at 45.5% and Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province and a leading opposition figure, at 29.5% to win the presidency (US$1.64 million traded, 25 November 2026, 1:26 p.m. ET). Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a technical recession?

It is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of falling output. INDEC has not yet published a quarterly GDP figure, so the label is not official.

What does country risk measure?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine government bonds instead of US Treasuries. A higher spread makes borrowing more expensive for the state.

What is the parallel dollar?

It is the rate at which dollars trade outside official channels. Caputo watches the gap between it and the official rate as a sign of speculation.

Sources: INDEC, monthly economic activity estimate (EMAE), September 2026, 24 November 2026; INDEC, release calendar and technical reports.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error