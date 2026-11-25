The accounting scandal at Brazilian retailer Americanas has produced a criminal bill. It is not law yet, but it would put prison behind falsified accounts at listed companies.

Brazil · Capital Markets

Brazil’s Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) confirmed on Wednesday 25 November 2026 a bill that makes accounting fraud in the securities market a specific crime, punishable by 2 to 6 years in prison plus a fine. The text now goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, unless at least nine senators ask for a vote of the full Senate.

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What. New crime of accounting fraud at listed companies: 2 to 6 years in prison plus a fine.

Next. Chamber of Deputies, unless senators demand a full Senate vote by 2 December.

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As of. 25 November 2026, 19:50 GMT

The accounting scandal at Brazilian retailer Americanas has produced a criminal bill. It is not law yet, but it would put prison behind falsified accounts at listed companies.

The Senate’s open-data record shows that Augusta Brito, then a senator for the state of Ceará, filed the bill on 24 April 2023, the year the accounting fraud at the retailer Americanas was revealed. Her original text proposed new offences, among them inducing error in the capital market and unfaithful management.

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On Thursday 25 June 2026 the Federal Police (PF) said it had served nine search warrants in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in the second phase of Operation Disclosure, its inquiry into the Americanas fraud run with the federal prosecutors (MPF). The PF said a federal criminal court in Rio froze the suspects’ assets up to R$54 billion (about US$9.3 billion at R$5.82 per US$, a market-data rate of 25 November 2026).

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The PF said the unnamed suspects allegedly knew of frauds practised over years, built on supplier-financing deals and advertising-support contracts booked without economic backing. The first phase, in June 2024, had targeted former directors with help from the current board, the PF said.

Americanas said that day that it was not the target of search warrants and that the operation concerns the fraud revealed in 2023, which pushed the company into judicial recovery, a court-supervised restructuring. The company added that it will keep cooperating with the investigations and sees itself as the party most interested in clarifying the facts.

The vote on 25 November was a supplementary round, which the Senate’s rules require when a committee approves a substitute, meaning an alternative text. The committee approved that substitute on 18 November and holds final power over the bill, so the full Senate votes only if a recourse is filed.

What the Bill Would Make a Crime

The text defines the crime as inserting non-existent operations or inaccurate data into a company’s books, failing to record operations that really took place, or giving false documents to independent auditors, the Senate’s news service reported on 25 November. It covers companies in the securities market, that is, listed companies.

For accounting fraud and the other capital-market crimes in the 1976 securities-market law (Law 6,385), such as market manipulation and insider trading, a judge could raise the penalty by half up to double, depending on losses, illicit gain, damage to confidence in the financial system and number of victims. Repeat offenders could face up to triple, and convicts could be barred from running a business or sitting on boards for up to five years, the Senate’s news service said.

The rapporteur, the senator who writes the committee report, is Oriovisto Guimarães of the state of Paraná. On 18 November he removed three of the proposed offences (improper influence, ideological falsehood in statements and unfaithful management) and the clause naming who could be held responsible, saying some were too open-ended or repeated existing penal rules.

He handled inducing error by amending the 1986 law on crimes against the national financial system (Law 7,492) instead of creating a new one, the Senate’s news service reported. In his report he argued that economic development and national prosperity depend largely on the efficiency of the institutions that guide the actions of business owners, investors and consumers.

At the government’s request, he also capped the effects of a conviction at five years from the final judgment. Oriovisto called it “a very tiny change” on 18 November, because the sentence as written seemed to run “ad infinitum” (in our translation).

For investors in Brazilian listed companies, the bill widens who can end up in prison: anyone who inserts false operations into the books or hands false documents to auditors. That is a question of legal exposure for executives, not a view on any share price.

File photo: the Senate dome of Brazil's National Congress in Brasília at dusk.

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Senators Have Until 2 December to Object

Senators have five working days, from 26 November to 2 December 2026, to file a recourse signed by one tenth of the Senate’s members (nine senators), the Senate’s bill record shows; without it the bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies. The Chamber has not announced when it will take the bill up, and it may change the text.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the bill already law?

No. It still has to pass the Chamber of Deputies, which has not set a date.

Why does Americanas come up?

The bill was filed in 2023, the year the retailer’s accounting fraud was revealed. The police investigation of that case is a separate track.

What does it mean for foreign investors?

It adds criminal penalties for falsified books at listed companies. Whether that changes investor behaviour is open.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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