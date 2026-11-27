COLOMBIA · CORRUPTION

Colombia’s state watchdog has charged two former heads of Congress with taking cash from a disaster-agency fund, in a decision issued on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Procuraduría General de la Nación, the watchdog that disciplines public officials, accuses Iván Name, a former Senate president, and Andrés Calle, a former president of the House of Representatives.

The charges concern the UNGRD, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, a government agency, and allege the two men accepted 4 billion pesos (about US$1.12 million) in all. A disciplinary charge is not a finding of guilt, and neither man has been convicted of anything.

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Key Facts Who Iván Name, former Senate president, and Andrés Calle, former House of Representatives president.

Money Name is charged over 3 billion pesos (US$843,000), Calle over 1 billion pesos (US$281,000).

Next The case goes to a disciplinary trial chamber once both men are notified; no hearing date.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 27 November 2026, 05:00 GMT

A disciplinary charge sends the case to a disciplinary trial, not to a verdict, and it runs separately from the criminal case that Colombia’s Supreme Court is handling.

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The charge document, approved by the Procuraduría’s Disciplinary Investigation Chamber in Bogotá, accuses Name of accepting 3 billion pesos (about US$843,000) in cash. Peso amounts here use 3,558 pesos per US$, the market-data close of 26 November 2026.

The text says Name, “in his capacity as Senator of the Republic and president of that body, accepted the sum of 3,000 million pesos in cash from resources obtained illegally from the UNGRD” (about US$843,000), in our translation. It adds that Sandra Liliana Ortiz Nova, then Presidential Adviser for the Regions, allegedly delivered the money at his apartment in Bogotá.

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Calle, the text says, “in his capacity as Representative and president of that body, accepted the sum of 1,000 million pesos” (about US$281,000) from resources obtained illegally from the UNGRD. It alleges that Sneyder Pinilla Álvarez, then UNGRD sub-director for disaster management, delivered the money.

According to the file, Ortiz visited Name’s apartment in north Bogotá on 12 and 13 October 2023 and made two deliveries. The Fiscalía, Colombia’s prosecutor general’s office, has sent Ortiz to trial in the same web of corruption, where prosecutors call her “the messenger”.

The money allegedly came from the purchase of 40 water tanker trucks, known as carrotanques, meant to bring drinking water to La Guajira department. The case originates in public statements by Pinilla, the former UNGRD sub-director for disaster management.

Investigators say the money was used to win legislative support for the reforms of the government of President Gustavo Petro. Statements by Pinilla and López, who both negotiated with prosecutors, were key to building the file.

The disciplinary case dates from 3 May 2024, and the conduct it examines took place in 2023. The Procuraduría closed its investigation and gave the parties time to file pleadings before issuing this decision.

File photo. Cell blocks of the La Picota prison complex in southern Bogotá, Colombia, 2017. Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Procuraduría said the conduct, if proved, could amount to “cohecho impropio”, meaning a public official accepting money for an act that is part of his duty. That offence is set out in Article 406 of Law 599 of 2000, the criminal code, but the disciplinary case is separate from the criminal one.

In the criminal case, both men have been accused since August 2025, and the trials have not started. On Friday 9 October 2026 the Supreme Court ordered both men freed from La Picota, a prison in Bogotá, because the legal limit for detention without trial had expired, as our earlier report on the Supreme Court releasing both men described.

Name, who became Senate president on 20 July 2023, lost his Senate seat in a “loss of investiture” ruling by the Council of State, Colombia’s top administrative court, in September 2026, as our earlier report on the loss of his Senate seat noted. Calle held a House seat for Córdoba department and was House president when the alleged conduct took place.

No appeal is possible against a statement of charges. When the two men and their lawyers, Fahid Name Gómez for Name and Andrés Ricardo Suárez for Calle, have been notified in person, the file goes to the Procuraduría’s trial chamber for elected officials, which will run the disciplinary trial.

The two men’s response to the charges has not been published, and no hearing date has been set. The order was signed by delegate attorney Patricia Carrillo Blanco under file IUS E-2024-289494.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the charge mean the two men are guilty?

No. A disciplinary charge opens a disciplinary trial and is not a finding of guilt.

What happens next?

The two men and their lawyers must be notified in person, and then the file passes to the Trial Chamber. No hearing date has been published.

Is this the same as the criminal case?

No. The disciplinary case is separate from the criminal case before the Supreme Court, where the trials have not started.

Sources: Procuraduría General de la Nación (Colombia’s state watchdog), auto of 26 November 2026, statement of charges, file IUS E-2024-289494; Supreme Court of Justice, order of 9 October 2026 releasing both men for expiry of terms; Council of State, loss-of-investiture ruling on Iván Name, September 2026; Congress of Colombia, Law 599 of 2000 (criminal code), Article 406.

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