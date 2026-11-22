No injuries were reported and no group has claimed the attack, which came a day before the strike on the police command in Cúcuta, the department capital.

An aerial view of Tibú at dusk, a town in Catatumbo near the area of the strike (file photo). Photo: Jpallares59 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief | Security: Colombia

Explosives were launched at the police substation of Campo Dos, a village in Tibú municipality, Norte de Santander, a department in northeastern Colombia on the Venezuelan border, on the afternoon of Sunday 22 November 2026. The authorities’ preliminary report says the devices fell in the yard of the police premises and no damage was reported.

Residents ran for cover and travellers on the road were caught in the middle, according to video from residents. Early accounts spoke of drones carrying explosives, while other versions said attackers blocked the road with a truck and fired improvised mortar bombs called “tatucos”.

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What. Explosives launched at the station; the devices fell in its yard, with no damage reported.

When. Afternoon of Sunday 22 November 2026.

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As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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No injuries were reported and no group has claimed the attack, which came a day before the strike on the police command in Cúcuta, the department capital.

There is no official confirmation of the method, and Norte de Santander security secretary George Quintero said that five grenades were thrown. He said a connection between the Cúcuta attack and other recent attacks, including this one, is “very probable”.

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Rooftops in El Tarra, another town of the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander. (File photo) Photo: Jusecardenas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

No group has claimed the attack and the authorities have not named one. The Catatumbo region, which includes Tibú, is fought over by the ELN, the National Liberation Army guerrilla group, and the Frente 33, a dissident group of the former FARC guerrilla.

On Thursday 12 November 2026, drones dropped explosives on soldiers in rural Tibú, and Colombia’s President Abelardo De La Espriella said four soldiers were killed and, in a first count, two wounded. “They will pay for every drop of our heroes’ blood”, he said.

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Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office (Defensoría del Pueblo), the state human-rights watchdog, reported that drone actions rose 146% from January to May 2026. Defence Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora has said that the anti-drone shield, a COP 6.2 trillion (about US$1.76 billion) project announced under former President Gustavo Petro, was never carried through.

Quintero said he believed the Cúcuta attack a day later was the first of its kind in any Colombian capital city. It left three people hurt, he said.

It is not yet known who carried out either attack. No group has claimed them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Catatumbo?

It is a region of Norte de Santander near the Venezuelan border, fought over by the ELN and the Frente 33.

Who attacked Campo Dos?

No group has claimed it, and the authorities have not named one.

Was anyone hurt in Campo Dos?

No injuries were reported in the authorities’ preliminary report.

Sources: Colombian authorities’ preliminary report of 22 November 2026; Norte de Santander security secretary George Quintero; Presidency of Colombia, 12 November 2026; Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office; Defence Ministry.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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