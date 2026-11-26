A discounted bond buyback has cut Alpek’s debt and pushed its maturities further out.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, the metropolitan area where Alpek is based. Photo: Daniel Escobedo (CC BY-SA 4.0). File photo.

Markets: Mexico

Alpek, a Mexican maker of polyester and plastics raw materials, saw its shares jump 5.99% to 14.69 pesos (about US$0.75) on Wednesday 25 November 2026. That was the day Alpek said it had extended its debt maturities after buying back US$500 million of its dollar bonds below face value.

Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, rose 2.99% to 71,372.25 points the same day. Alpek had closed at 12.33 pesos on Friday 20 November, so it is up about 19% in three sessions, including 7.2% on settlement day.

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Key Facts Who. Alpek, a petrochemical company based in Monterrey and listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

What. Alpek says it repurchased US$500 million of its 2029 and 2031 dollar bonds below face value.

Shares. Closed at 14.69 pesos on 25 November, up 5.99%, against 2.99% for the index.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.

A discounted bond buyback has cut Alpek’s debt and pushed its maturities further out.

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On Monday 16 November 2026 Alpek told the Mexican Stock Exchange it would buy back up to US$500 million of two series of its senior notes (bonds). The offer covered its 4.25% notes due 2029, capped at US$300 million, and its 3.25% notes due 2031.

It priced the 2029 notes at US$957.50 per US$1,000 of face value and the 2031 notes at US$887.50, both below face value. Holders had until 5:00 p.m. New York time on 20 November to offer their notes, with payment expected on Tuesday 24 November.

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The two series stood at US$495 million and US$553.3 million, so the maximum offer covered about 48% of the US$1.05 billion outstanding. The notes were sold under Regulation S and Rule 144A, the US rules for placing bonds with investors outside and inside the United States.

Alpek describes itself in its filings as one of the world’s main producers of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and PET plastic resin, two raw materials for polyester and bottles. It says it runs 30 plants in nine countries, including the United States, and employs more than 5,000 people.

On Monday 23 November Alpek said holders had offered US$318.7 million of the 2029 notes and US$275.7 million of the 2031 notes. It accepted US$300 million of the 2029s and US$200 million of the 2031s, scaling offers back because they exceeded the caps.

On Wednesday 25 November Alpek said the repurchase came at a US$35 million discount to face value, before fees, and was paired with new bank financing at competitive rates. It said the average maturity of its debt had lengthened from 3.5 to 5.1 years.

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,372.25

+2.99% +12.85% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 100% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.62 +0.12% Brent crude 91.21 -3.59% Gold 3,595 +1.66% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +7.22% GMEXICO Materials +5.02% CEMEX Financials +3.63% GFNORTE Telecom +1.96% TELEVISA, AMX Consumer Staples +1.88% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Industrials +1.67% GAP, ASUR, OMA Other +1.02% AMX ADR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,684.61

+1.58%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,372.25

+2.99%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,443.73

+0.26%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,372.25 +2.99% +12.85% 69,301.41 71,372 71,372 — USD/MXN 19.62 +0.12% +6.69% 19.59 19.69 19.56 — WALMEX 53.91 +0.56% -12.69% 53.61 54.54 53.01 16,259,626 GMEXICO 201.11 +7.22% +28.04% 187.57 201.88 183.07 8,689,494 FEMSA 251.14 +3.59% +44.86% 242.44 251.32 243.41 2,039,284 CEMEX 19.44 +5.02% +0.47% 18.51 19.58 18.42 27,528,076 GFNORTE 206.20 +3.63% +17.14% 198.98 207.47 196.50 5,912,418 BIMBO 73.25 +3.11% +26.95% 71.04 73.25 71.29 2,580,709 TELEVISA 8.15 +2.13% -18.11% 7.98 8.24 7.93 3,349,985 AMX 24.41 +1.79% +16.46% 23.98 24.41 24.14 77,743,442 GAP 453.54 +2.64% +4.20% 441.88 454.79 434.24 605,567 ASUR 281.34 +0.00% -6.52% 281.34 282.75 272.38 91,162 OMA 258.18 +2.37% +5.18% 252.21 258.38 250.35 903,491 KOF 233.87 +2.56% +45.05% 228.03 235.10 229.17 1,378,405 GRUMA 291.61 +0.97% -7.97% 288.82 295.34 288.36 286,914 KIMBER 39.62 +0.46% +7.78% 39.44 40.09 39.42 4,633,398 AMX ADR 24.88 +1.02% +8.73% 24.63 24.97 24.22 3,230,175 Largest moves today GMEXICO

201.11

+7.22% CEMEX

19.44

+5.02% GFNORTE

206.20

+3.63% FEMSA

251.14

+3.59% BIMBO

73.25

+3.11% IPC MEX

71,372.25

+2.99% GAP

453.54

+2.64% KOF

233.87

+2.56% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 2.99%, with breadth positive — 14 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Embraer’s Top Market Faces a New Jet Tariff Read →

That leaves about US$195 million of the 2029 notes and US$353 million of the 2031 notes outstanding, by subtraction from the two notices. Trading volume rose with the price, as 7.69 million Alpek shares changed hands on 25 November, against 4.29 million on 20 November.

Grupo México, a mining, railway and infrastructure group, rose 7.13% to 200.95 pesos on the same day, according to the market-data provider RT. Alpek’s gain therefore came inside a broad rally rather than on its own.

“We are taking concrete steps to strengthen our balance sheet and regain our investment-grade credit ratings,” Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Prieto said in that release (translated from Spanish). He added that Alpek remains committed to cutting its total debt before cash in the short to medium term.

The filing prices tie out with the discount. US$300 million of 2029 notes at US$42.50 below face value per US$1,000, plus US$200 million of 2031 notes at US$112.50 below, comes to about US$35 million.

Alpek said the new maturity profile fits its expected operating cash flow and leaves more room to put future cash into paying down debt. Investment-grade ratings, the top tier of credit scores, lower a company’s borrowing costs, which is why Prieto named them as a goal.

Retiring bonds at 93 cents on the dollar saves about 7% of the principal. The release also notes that the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings recently raised its outlook on Alpek to “stable”, while giving no rates for the new bank loans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alpek shares rise on 25 November?

Alpek announced that day that it had bought back US$500 million of its bonds and lengthened its debt maturities. The main Mexican stock index also rose almost 3%.

What does the bond buyback mean for Alpek’s debt?

It retires part of its dollar bonds below face value and, according to Alpek, pushes the average maturity of its debt further out. The company has also said it plans to cut gross debt over the short to medium term.

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