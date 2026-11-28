The African Union has approved the first two stages of a smaller mission in Somalia. It warns that a funding-driven drawdown could hand ground back to Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.

SOMALIA, Deyniile: In a handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Support Team, soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) take up position along a road 22 May, during a joint AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) operation to seize and liberate territory from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group Al Shabaab. AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen Andrew Guti today announced the beginning of 'Operation Free Shabelle' aimed at bringing security and econonic revival to the 400,000 people of the Afgoye Corridor and beyond in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, located to the south and west of the country's capital Mogadishu.AU-UN IST PHOTO / STUART PRICE.

SOMALIA · SECURITY

The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council endorsed on Wednesday 25 November 2026 two of three phases of a plan to shrink AUSSOM, the AU force in Somalia. In a communiqué from its 1,380th meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the council did not endorse the third phase, which covers the period after 2027.

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AUSSOM replaced an earlier AU mission, ATMIS, on 1 January 2025, after UN Security Council Resolution 2767 (2024) endorsed the switch. The new plan splits its reduction into November to December 2026, January to December 2027, and the years afterwards.

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Key Facts Who African Union security council, Somalia’s government and the countries that send troops.

What Council endorsed phases one and two of a mission cut; phase three not endorsed.

Where Decided in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; plan drawn up in Mogadishu, Somalia.

When AUSSOM’s UN Security Council authorisation ends 31 December 2026.

As of Saturday 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT

The African Union has approved the first two stages of a smaller mission in Somalia. It warns that a funding-driven drawdown could hand ground back to Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.

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The plan was drawn up at a joint planning meeting in Mogadishu from 18 to 22 November, which brought together the AU, Somalia’s federal government, troop-contributing countries and the United Nations. The council welcomed it and asked the AU Commission, the AU’s executive arm, to work out detailed arrangements within the same timelines.

For the years after 2027, the council asked the AU Commission to hold “political and strategic discussion on the most feasible global counter-terrorism operation in Somalia post 2027”. The council did not set an end date for that phase.

A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union mission at a defensive position in Mogadishu, in a file photo from 2011. photo from 2011. A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union mission stands at a defensive position in Mogadishu. Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0.

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Any withdrawal, the council says, “must take into account the security situation on the ground and the capacity of Somali Security Forces to assume security responsibility”. It must also come with “a structured handover arrangement” to Somali institutions or other designated partners, “in order to prevent security gaps”.

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The communiqué’s starkest warning concerns money. A “funding-driven, uncoordinated drawdown, as opposed to a deliberate and jointly sequenced transition”, it says, risks gaps that Al-Shabaab “could use to retake strategic towns and main supply routes”.

The council welcomed the transfer of authority over five locations, including forward operating bases, to the Somali National Armed Forces, Somalia’s army. It said the transition “demonstrates tangible achievements” but did not name the sites.

AUSSOM said that Ugandan troops handed five bases around Barawe, a coastal town in Lower Shabelle region, to Somali forces on Sunday 15 November. The bases are Barawe Embresso, Barawe Knoll, Kismayo Road, Seaport and Runway, though the communiqué does not say these are the council’s five.

Uganda’s troop exit is already under way, led by its army, the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF). Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s chief of defence forces, wrote on X on Thursday 29 October 2026: “As we promised, we have started withdrawing UPDF from Somalia.”

Ali Omar, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs, said in early November 2026 about Uganda’s pullout that “Things are not dire now”. He added that a sudden withdrawal could cause problems, but his remarks concerned Uganda’s own exit and came before the council’s plan.

The UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) supplies the mission with food, water, fuel, medical services and transport. The council asked the AU Commission to “initiate immediate political and diplomatic engagements” so that the UN Security Council extends its mandate “up to 31 December 2027 with adequate resources”.

The council also directed the AU Commission to give guidance on the future of AUSSOM personnel, “particularly in view of the 31 December 2026 deadline”. It urged the UN Security Council, the European Union, AU member states and bilateral partners to provide financial and logistical support.

A US State Department spokesperson told the news agency AFP on Sunday 15 November 2026 that Washington would “support a one-year renewal of the mandates” of UNSOS and AUSSOM. That reverses the department’s September position that it would stop funding UNSOS, with a 12-month drawdown starting in January 2027.

AUSSOM still faces a large funding shortfall, Dawan Africa reported on 16 November 2026. That is why Washington’s stance bears on what the force can afford.

The UN Security Council has not yet voted on a renewal, so who pays for the mission beyond the end of the year remains open. No troop figure has been published for phase one, and the communiqué sets no budget.

The council also commended the first direct local elections in several regions of Somalia and noted national elections scheduled for 2027. It urged Somali stakeholders to stay open to “a credible and broad-based consensus”, a call that bears on Somalia’s planned election law.

Phase two begins on 1 January 2027, right after the authorisation deadline. By September 2027 the AU Commission, working with Somalia and AUSSOM, must deliver to the council a joint strategic assessment of the security situation, including the handovers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is AUSSOM?

AUSSOM is the African Union force that replaced an earlier mission, ATMIS, and helps Somalia’s army fight Al-Shabaab. Its future now depends on a phased plan and on who pays.

What Did the African Union Decide?

It endorsed the first two phases of a gradual drawdown and left the third for further talks. It warned that cuts driven by funding alone could let Al-Shabaab regain ground.

What Happens Next?

The UN Security Council must decide whether to renew the mission’s mandate and its support office. Until it does, who pays for the force stays open.

Sources African Union Peace and Security Council communiqué PSC/PR/COMM.1380 (2026), adopted 25 November 2026 (primary)

AUSSOM announcement of 16 November 2026

US State Department spokesperson statement of 15 November 2026

post by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s chief of defence forces, of 29 October 2026

statement by Ali Omar, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs, early November 2026





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