Malawi's government says its president is well, while the country's main faith bodies ask to hear him speak live. No medical information is public.

Malawi: Presidency

Malawi’s government said on Friday 27 November 2026 that President Peter Mutharika is not sick and is not incapacitated. Shadric Namalomba, the information minister and government spokesperson, said the leader will “address the nation at an appropriate time”.

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The government’s statement responds to the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), an interfaith body of Catholic, Protestant and Muslim organisations. On Tuesday 24 November 2026 it demanded, in a written statement, that the President make a live national address.

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Key Facts Who. Minister Shadric Namalomba says President Peter Mutharika is not sick or incapacitated.

What. Government answers church and Muslim leaders who demanded a live national address.

Next. No date for an address; the minister said only “an appropriate time”.

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.

Malawi’s government says its president is well, while the country’s main faith bodies ask to hear him speak live. No medical information is public.

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The committee said a growing public perception is that the leadership “may lack the capacity to exercise control and deal with the current challenges”. It added that recorded messages are no longer enough to calm public concern.

The committee said it wrote to Mutharika on 25 March and 30 September 2026 to ask for a meeting and received no response to either letter. It also questioned why other government figures preside over state functions while First Vice-President Jane Ansah, the constitutional deputy, is sidelined.

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“Tell us the truth now rather than later,” the committee said. It added that Malawians are suffering.

Mutharika won the general election of 16 September 2025, after losing a court-ordered rerun of the 2019 vote in June 2020. On 21 July 2026 he met former British prime minister Tony Blair at Kamuzu Palace, the presidential residence in Lilongwe, to discuss economic recovery.

On Tuesday 6 October 2026 he left for a private visit to South Africa. He returned on Saturday 31 October, about 25 days later.

A craft market in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital. File photo.

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On Sunday 25 October 2026 Peter Mukhito, secretary general of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said he met the President in South Africa on Friday 23 October and found him “cheerful, vibrant and in good health”. Mukhito argued that distance does not mean the President has stopped governing.

Namalomba said Malawians chose Mutharika over younger candidates and should stop speculating about his health. “He is not sick,” the minister said on Friday.

Namalomba said no national crisis needs an immediate presidential address, and that Malawians elected Mutharika to deliver results rather than speeches. He was responding to questions about the President’s limited public appearances.

“President Mutharika should be understood in his capacity as Head of State,” Namalomba said, “rather than being compared to a Cabinet minister, Member of Parliament or councillor.” He also rejected claims that the government wants to weaken the kwacha, Malawi’s currency, saying it has no plan to devalue it.

On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the DPP, in a statement signed by Mukhito, said the President’s age, reduced public appearances and the manner of his return do not in themselves prove constitutional incapacity. It said any finding must follow Malawi’s Constitution.

The DPP said Mutharika’s electoral mandate of 16 September 2025 must be respected. It argued that doubts about his health cannot by themselves overturn that mandate.

The DPP also challenged the committee to name the constitutional provisions it says were breached. It asked PAC to explain the status of its own internal elections and the legal basis on which its leadership continues.

Malawi is short of fuel and foreign exchange, two of the “four Fs” (food, fuel, foreign exchange and fertiliser) that Mutharika raised at the Blair meeting. The shortages feature in both the committee’s and the DPP’s statements of 24 November, issued within a day of each other.

The government has published no medical details that we could find, and the minister offered none. The committee wants the President to answer in person.

The minister gave no date for the address, and “an appropriate time” is not one. The committee has asked for a live address, and says recorded messages are not enough.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the government said the president is ill?

No. The government says he is not sick and is not incapacitated, and we found no medical details from it.

What does the Public Affairs Committee want?

It wants Mutharika to make a live national address on his health. It says recorded messages no longer settle the doubts.

Why do the faith leaders matter?

The committee brings together Catholic, Protestant and Muslim bodies, so its doubts reach many Malawians.

Sources Statement of the Public Affairs Committee, 24 November 2026 · Statement of the Democratic Progressive Party, 24 November 2026

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